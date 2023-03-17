With The Last of Us and The Walking Dead both being part of the zombie horror genre, there were bound to be comparisons between the two. Both were the talk of the week when they first aired and are adapted from iconic works. While the two have many similarities, many felt that The Last of Us did a significantly better job telling its story and handling its characters than The Walking Dead by avoiding many mistakes made by the older show.

Different Platform

The Walking Dead began airing on regular cable TV and was adapted from Robert Kirkman’s comics. As a result, the writers had to develop their stories over several, many-episode seasons, which had to last over an entire semester.

The comic books hadn’t ended when the show first aired on TV, and it felt like there was no end in sight. Because of this, the writers had to fill in many of the gaps left empty by the source material. As a result, the show fell more in line with Game of Thrones than The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us was developed on HBO during a fully established streaming era. HBO usually goes for shorter seasons and quick stories to keep the attention and loyalty of their viewers.

While The Last of Us is doing brilliantly well, The Walking Dead is struggling to catch up with the new expectations of the entertainment business.

Easier Source Material to Adapt

As mentioned before, when The Walking Dead first aired, the comics were unfinished and, at that point, had lasted for over 16 years. With so much material to adapt, the show was bound to deviate a bit.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us has a 14-hour runtime that proved relatively easy to adapt into a nine-episode-long season.

Better Handled Plot and Character Arcs

The Last of Us told a rapid and tense story, keeping their storylines tight and the characters’ arcs fast but meaningful. Even though it’s a zombie horror, the show lets the apocalypse become the setting for the story and focuses more on the journey of its characters.

The showrunners kept different characters’ development to one episode, and Ellie and Joel progressed less because of the impending doom of the zombie and more because of the contact made with different characters. Each character serves their purpose well before the main characters continue their mission.

On the other hand, The Walking Dead had much longer story and character arcs and would often spend several episodes focused on the development of one character. Unfortunately, as the show progressed, the show became so information heavy and forgot how to make their character engaging. It started as a compelling story but became barely recognisable by the end of the show and had too many characters to rotate through. The apocalypse is also a lot more central in The Walking Dead.

