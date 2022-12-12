It happens quite often in Hollywood. One studio decides to adapt a classic, and another studio decides to do the same. It happened with Jungle Book. It happened with Antz and A Bug’s Life. And now it’s happening again. Disney’s Pinocchio and Netflix’s Pinocchio movies have both released in 2022. Thankfully, Netflix didn’t just copy Disney’s homework this time around. The two films are as similar as they are different.

RELATED: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Trailer: An Entertaining Retelling of a Classic Tale

The story of the wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy is one of the many fairy tales synonymous with Disney. The original story was written by Carlo Collodi in 1883 and is titled The Adventures of Pinocchio. He tells the story of a living piece of wood that is carved into a puppet by a poor puppeteer. The puppet constantly gets into trouble and never seems to learn from his mistakes.

This year Disney had Robert Zemeckis direct the live-action movie adaptation of their 1940 Pinocchio film. It starred several well-known actors, including Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Luke Evans as one of the many characters that trick Pinocchio along his adventure, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as everyone’s favourite cricket, Jiminy.

Netflix also decided to try their hand at creating an adaptation of the Pinocchio story and gave complete creative freedom to Guillermo del Toro, the creator behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Devil’s Backbone. He received help from the animator Mark Gustafson, and together they recreated a new version of the story of Pinocchio. Fans of del Toro’s work absolutely loved the stop-motion animated feature, the passion project of del Toro’s is far superior to the Disney live-action remake of a film created 82 years ago.

Let’s examine the two Pinocchio movies and why Netflix did so much better than Disney.

Geppetto’s Story is Properly Explored and Meaningful

In The Adventures of Pinnochio and the 1940 Disney classic, Geppetto creates Pinocchio because he is a puppeteer/toy maker who is a bit lonely and wants to bring some joy into his life into the lives of the children who visit his shop. Both adaptations created this year portrayed Geppetto as a father grieving over the loss of his son. However, the actual creation of the puppet in the two adaptations is done for very different reasons.

Unlike Netflix’s Pinnochio, the Disney version of the story focuses significantly less on the emotional impact that the death of a child can have on a person. Instead, Geppetto’s loss is vague and gently retold through a quiet song. Likewise, the carving of Pinocchio is done as a way to remember and honour the son that Geppeto lost.

In Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) losing his son, Carlo, significantly impacts the old man. Through several flashbacks, we learn that Carlo was a very happy and optimistic boy despite the war looming overhead. He died during a bombing raid on the village church. Geppetto wanted to forget his son and his grief, so he turned to alcohol to drown his sorrows. After Carlo’s death, Geppetto regularly visits his grave, which is situated under the pine tree from which he used to swing. He never visits without a bottle in his hand.

In a moment of anger against the world, Geppetto cuts down the tree (the home of Sebastian J. Cricket – voiced by Ewan McGregor). Once he brings it home, he begins to carve it into a grim-looking puppet as petty revenge against the world that dared to steal his son from him. The scene in which he carves Pinocchio is reminiscent of an old horror film more than a Disney movie.

A fairy grants the puppet life, but it is done less as a gift and more as a way for the Spirits of the Forest to save the old man from his self-destructive habits. Despite his initial fear of the living puppet, Geppetto eventually adopts Pinocchio as his son but is ultimately disappointed by the puppet’s inability to live up to the expectations and memory of his deceased son.

Pinocchio’s Innocence vs the Cruelty of the Real World

Disney’s version of Pinocchio is a sweet, innocent young boy who is constantly led astray by those he makes friends with and the circumstances he encounters due to not knowing any better. He is hoodwinked and tricked by several characters into living the life of a selfish boy. Eventually, he started to turn into a donkey as a punishment for his bad behaviour.

Netflix’s version of Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) is a strong-willed child prone to making mistakes. However, he is entirely uninterested in becoming a real boy (unlike the previous versions of his character) and detests being compared to Geppetto’s deceased son.

When Pinocchio first leaves his father’s house, he finds himself exploring a drab, grey village suffering from the tortures of World War II, a stark contrast to the bright and lively village from Disney’s adaptation. The people in the village are immediately suspicious and fearful of the wooden puppet. Still, some, such as Count Volpe (voiced by Christoph Waltz), use Pinocchio’s innocence to manipulate the puppet into working for him. He is first used to spread propaganda, then as a means of attaining immortality when it is discovered that Pinocchio cannot die.

Pinocchio’s Nose

In Disney’s version of Pinnochio, the young puppet’s nose grows whenever he tells a lie. Fortunately, the blue fairy’s magic eventually allows it to shrink. At one point in the film, his lying is beneficial when he uses his lengthened nose to escape his imprisonment.

The nose of del Toro’s Pinocchio also grows when he lies, but instead of just getting longer, a tree begins to sprout from it, and it doesn’t shrink down to its original shape. So instead, Geppetto has to cut it off and whittle it down to the shake it was so that Pinocchios isn’t forced to walk around with a tree hanging off his face.

Jiminy Cricket vs Sebastian J. Cricket

In both new adaptations, the young puppet is accompanied by a talking cricket that attempts to guide him to make the right decisions and acts as his conscience. However, the two versions of the character are very different. Jiminy is the Disney version of the cricket. He is a scamp who has snuck his way into Geppetto’s workshop for warmth during the cold nights, and his infatuation with the blue fairy is what has him agreeing to tail Pinocchio and make sure that he doesn’t get into too much trouble.

Sebastian J. Cricket is Del Toro’s version of the cricket. He is a novelist who has travelled around the world and lives a refined life. He describes himself as a gentleman. When he first meets the fairy, Sebastian staunchly declines her request to guide Pinocchio, who is still bitter about losing his home. He refuses until promised a wish if he is successful with his task, which he sees as an opportunity to publish his memoirs.

The Exploration of Life and Death

Del Toro’s version of Pinocchio learns pretty early that death sucks, but fortunately for him, he doesn’t stay dead for very long. Since he was created by magic, the puppet is not considered a born creature; therefore, he cannot die, according to Death, the sphinx-like version of death voiced by Tilda Swinton (the perfect choice for the job). Pinocchio is granted a seemingly endless number of lives, allowing him to return from the dead whenever he gets killed by one of the many dangerous situations he gets himself into.

This aspect of the film is reminiscent of the source material from which del Toro’s story was adapted. In Collodi’s book, the wooden boy was once hung and killed for his crimes. Still, after many complaints from his readers, Collodi decided to alter the story and instead had Pinocchio prove himself to the fairy who had granted him life so that he would be turned into a real boy.

A Different Kind of Ending

At this point, even people who haven’t seen any of the films or read books about Pinocchio know how the story ends. After going on several adventures that almost resulted in his death or becoming a donkey, Pinocchio is finally turned into a real boy by the fairy that granted him life and lives happily ever after with his father. But, unfortunately, neither of the 2022 films follows this ending.

In Disney’s version of the film, it feels like the writers were trying to make some sort of social comment for the ending, but it just ends up falling flat and not making sense from a narrative perspective. Pinocchio saves Geppetto and Figaro, his tuxedo cat, from a whale, and Geppetto realises the true value of his wooden puppet. However, audiences are informed by Jiminy Cricket that the puppet may or may not have become a real boy, leaving the ending up to the imagination of its audience. It’s an ending usually used for mind-bending films like Inception and feels unnecessary for a children’s story. It’s almost like the studio couldn’t decide what to do for the ending, so they took the easiest way out.

Fortunately for fans of the mischievous wooden puppet, the ending of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is much more concrete. After going on his many dangerous adventures, learning a couple of lessons and eventually discovering who he is, Pinocchio selflessly sacrifices himself to save Geppetto from a sea monster. This is the turning point for the characters, and audiences are shown how they have changed during their adventures.

Pinocchio is no longer acting selfishly and living for himself. Instead, he does all he can to protect his father from the poor decisions made by the puppet throughout the film.

Rather than use his wish for his benefit, Sebastian J. Cricket decides to use it to bring Pinocchio back to life one last time. This makes it evident to audiences that he has grown and matured and finally forgiven Geppetto for destroying his home. He is no longer worried for himself but also for the people he has made friends with on his journey.

And finally, Geppetto. He realises that he almost lost another son, which leads him to understand that he genuinely loves the wooden boy he created in one of his darkest moments, flaws and all. He no longer wants Pinocchio to reach the unattainable heights he set for him because Geppetto loves him for who he is.

Pinocchio rises from the dead with his difference finally accepted by all who matter in his life. The audiences watch as the puppet, the cricket and the woodcarver are all given their happy ending. That’s not where it ends, though.

Unlike many other fairy tale films, however, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio doesn’t end with an unexplored and vague “happily ever after,” which leaves audiences with the idea that nothing of interest happens in the characters’ lives after the end. Instead, we are shown Pinocchio caring for both Geppetto and Sebastian J. Cricket until the day of their deaths. Sebastian is returned to his old home when Pinocchio puts the cricket’s remains inside a matchstick box that sits close to the puppet’s heart.

Pinocchio is shown to become a “real boy” in the abstract sense of the phrase. Through Geppetto accepting Carlo is never coming back and accepting that Pinocchio is not here to be his replacement, and through Pinocchio understanding and accepting the mortality of Geppetto and Sebastian, the puppet allows himself to become real in every sense of the word. If Sebastian’s ending voiceover is anything to go by, he might even die someday.

The Difference in Animation Styles

Disney’s 2022 version of Pinocchio is a live-action rendition of the story that stays mostly true to the original film and does its best to bring the movie to life scene by scene. Unfortunately for the studio, its quest to make the beloved wooden puppet as photorealistic as possible left him feeling rigid and lifeless (ironic, isn’t it?).

The 1940 version of Pinocchio spends his time getting into all sorts of trouble and goes on many thrilling adventures that constantly worry audiences about his safety. The 2022 version felt like a hollow attempt to squeeze as much money out of the once incredibly successful animation as possible. Audiences end up feeling disconnected from the character and not caring about whether he becomes a real boy by the end or not. The story’s animation and narrative feel stiff, and the film wastes the talent of the many brilliant actors brought on board to bring this story to life.

In contrast, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was very clearly created from a place of passion, love and care. Del Toro and the rest of the cast and crew have spent 14 long years working on this film, and, as a result, they have created a stop-motion masterpiece with a puppet that genuinely looks like he’s been carved from wood rather than moulded from clay. Netflix trusted del Toro’s vision, which paid off in the long run. Dele Toro’s style and whimsicalness seep into every corner of the film, making it feel a lot like a picture book brought to life.

The Change in Story Lesson

The original film was created to warn children about the dangers of being dishonest and what could happen to you if you aren’t careful about your life decisions. Seeing Pinocchio and the other boys turn into donkeys was not only nightmare fuel but scared plenty of children who watched the film into listening to their parents, lest they suffer the same fate as the puppet.

Del Toro’s Pinnochio explores a very different lesson, with the film’s historical setting playing a massive role in how it is told. Though it is a bit jarring when audiences see a character do the fascist salute for the first time, the moment is significant to the story and the message del Toro is trying to tell.

The film was created as a means to “celebrate disobedience” and the necessity of fighting back against the rule of your oppressors. Del Toro uses the metaphor of conformant people who simply accept the way of life they’ve been forced into, portraying them as puppets who are forced to act in any way their puppeteer wants them to. They never deviate from their role for fear of being punished in some way.

At one point in the film, Pinocchio is shot when he makes fun of Benito Mussolini. This scene further highlights the importance of pushing back and acting in defiance of those who would try to crush your spirit and turn you into another puppet whose stings they can pull easily.

It also pushes the message that people should stay true to who they are, no matter what. So rather than pursuing the need to change who he is so that Geppetto will love him, Geppetto learns to love Pinocchio for who he is, similar to how we shouldn’t make it our goal to change so people will accept us.

For people who have seen both films, it is very easy to tell which was a passion project and which was a cash grab. Unfortunately, Disney no longer shows the same amount of care for their projects as it once did.

Which 2022 version of Pinocchio was your favourite, Disney’s or Netflix’s?