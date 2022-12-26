Elon Musk may step down as the CEO of the 16th most popular social media platform in the world, Twitter. Earlier this year, the shareholder and co-founder of Tesla began his acquisition of Twitter, Inc. And before users could do anything about it, he purchased the platform for $44 billion. Naturally, this was met with backlash, as many believed he was the wrong person for the job. And as a recent Tweet by Musk would see, he might be handing the Twitter reigns over to Mr Beast. But, as surprising as this may be to some, is it the wrong choice to have Mr Beast take over as the Twitter CEO?

RELATED: Looks Like Elon Musk Is Hiring At Twitter After The Recent Massive Layoffs

Elon Musk recently posted a Tweet in which he asked Twitter users whether he should step down as CEO or not. He stated that he would abide by the results of this post. And then, a few days later, this was followed up by a Tweet from one of the most popular YouTube personalities, Mr Beast. The content creator enquired if he could replace Musk as the CEO, and Musk responded with a surprising and positive answer.

The Tweets That Started Everything

On 19 December 2022, Elon Musk Tweeted: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” The results were not in Musk’s favour when more than 10 million users voted that they wanted him to resign from the position. The poll saw 57.5% of followers/users voting ‘Yes’. Musk’s Tweet, along with the survey, was met with a good amount of criticism, with some users mocking and trolling him. On the other hand, there was some positive feedback wherein Musk was praised for his bravery in making this decision/post.

Two days later, on 21 December 2022, Musk followed this tweet up by saying: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” This was after the conclusion of the voting poll, with the result ultimately being that he should give up the title.

And then, on 22 December 2022, Mr Beast tweeted: “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” and Musk responded with a short: “It’s not out of the question”. Mr Beast then made a new post based on Musk’s response: “My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms.”

Why Mr Beast Is Better Suited For The Role Of CEO

While taking on the role of CEO would be a big step away from what the YouTube personality is used to, it makes sense that he would be better suited for the position. As one of the highest-earning YouTubers to date, Mr Beast spends most of his time on social media to promote his work. This is beneficial to take on the role of CEO of a social media platform as he has gained valuable insight into the inner workings of such sites. He has also gained insight into what would work for users and what wouldn’t.

That being said, his most recent Tweet suggests that he does have multiple changes in mind, many of which include the best interests of the platform users instead of what benefits him as CEO. As can be imagined, the role would be time-consuming on Mr Beast’s already busy schedule, but if anyone were to take on the part, it should be him. Or at least someone with his amount of insight and knowledge when it comes to social media.

RELATED: Elon Musk Wants To Stream Music Directly Into Your Brain

Would you like to see Mr Beast as the new CEO of Twitter?