Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2004) was a hit by Quentin Tarantino when it was first released. But it was the sequences of the second film released six months later that fans placed higher on their list of favourite movies. And apparently, Kill Bill: Volume 3 is on Tarantino’s to-do list, but it is also something fans know very little about. As far as everyone is concerned, there will be a third instalment in the franchise, but it is hard to say when that will be. But there is an excellent opportunity to be found here as Kill Bill: Volume 3 has the potential to span more than just a 2-hour runtime. Therefore, it is only natural to ask whether it would be wiser to have the third instalment made into a tv series or an anime. Because, let’s be honest, the revenge-driven plotline would make for some insane animated scenes.

Is it possible to divide the potential third film into a 12-episode series or anime? If one looks at where the plot of the second film ends up. Beatrix ultimately defeats Bill and achieves what she sets out to do in the film’s title. So now what? Before discussing whether the film would be better in series or animated form, it is critical to assess in which direction the plot would go as it would heavily impact decisions on movie, series, or anime.

Where would the plot of Kill Bill: Volume 3 take audiences?

According to Tarantino, the plot of Kill Bill: Volume 3 would follow a similar revenge-driven narrative as it would not be a Kill Bill film otherwise. Furthermore, the director stated that there was a good chance the film would follow the daughter of Venita Green. Her daughter would set out to murder The Bride. And as fans saw at the end of the last movie, The Bride’s daughter, B.B., is still alive and with her mother. So if the story focuses on the daughter of one character, it makes sense that B.B. would also be involved in the plot. And it would be cool to see the two legacy characters go head-to-head. Although, undoubtedly, people would be sad that Uma Thurman isn’t playing the leading role.

Would this work better in the form of a TV series or an anime?

Now to discuss the most important aspect here: which form would suit this style of plotline best?

Considering that the film’s overall theme was revenge, and intense action sequences and betrayals accompanied it upon betrayals, it would be entertaining in terms of an episode-to-episode run time. Furthermore, there would be more room to flesh out the characters and allow viewers to bond with the new actors on screen (or voice actors). And with Tarantino in the director’s seat, the show’s quality would be high if they could adapt it into a tv series.

But that also brings up the topic of expandability. If the third instalment of Kill Bill were to be made in animated form, there would be more room for creativity. The original films already saw some really impressive scenes and action sequences that drew viewers in. But with anime, it can bring the intensity tenfold. However, if the film were made into an anime, it would only cater to a certain percentage of audiences, as only some enjoy animation. That being said, turning it into a tv series would be the wisest route if this were a debate.

There would be more runtime and more room for character development. Also, fans will be treated to Tarantino’s work within a full-length series. Also, there is an opportunity for suspense, as episodes can end with cliffhangers. And lastly, with a big name like Kill Bill, an array of streaming services would pick the show up.

Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter

Quentin Tarantino has been teasing the possibility of Kill Bill: Volume 3 since 2019, even stating that the new movie would star Vernita Green’s daughter on a journey to avenge her mother’s death. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2004, the legendary director said…

“The star will be Vernita Green’s [Fox’s] daughter, Nikki. I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers.”

Although the third instalment in the franchise is still some time away, Vivica A. Fox (who played Vernita Green) knows exactly who she would want to play her character’s adult daughter – Zendaya.

The actress made the revelation in a new interview with NME, saying…

“I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ And I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’”

Ambrosia Kelley was the young actress who played her daughter in Kill Bill Vol. 1. But when she realized they meant an established actress, Fox said…

“So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt and I love her.”

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like, ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox added. “Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

While Fox is hopeful that getting Zendaya on board would give Tarantino a push to get started on Kill Bill Vol. 3, it might be his last movie. The director has often said he plans to retire after his tenth movie. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which was released in 2019, was Tarantino’s ninth feature film.

Do you think Kill Bill: Volume 3 should be a tv series or anime?