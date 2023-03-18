Long-time fans of South Park will remember that the show had a running gag of killing the parka-wearing muffled-voiced kid known as Kenny at the end of every episode for the first five seasons. He eventually died “permanently in Season 5 before returning in the finale of Season 6. Each death was as gruesome and absurd as the last and was usually followed by Stan and Kyle shouting about his death before rats came to pick at his corpse. Then, in the next episode, Kenny returns alive and well without explaining how he came back. There have only been a few episodes that referenced his continuous deaths.

Why Did the Creators Stop Killing Kenny?

While finding new ways to kill the character started entertaining, it became mundane and no longer enjoyable for the writers. In addition, they realised it had become challenging to develop the character because he’d become too much of a prop.

After some planning, they finally killed him “permanently” in Kenny Dies, which saw the beloved character develop terminal muscular dystrophy. When discussing Kenny and his death, Matt Stone said, “[Kenny Dies] was the one episode where [all the characters] cared [he was dying] for once. After that, we said, ‘Why doesn’t he just stay dead?’ And it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just do that.’ It was that easy of a decision. I think a lot of people probably haven’t noticed. I couldn’t care less. I am so sick of that character.”

In his absence, characters like Butters Stotch and Tweek Tweak were allowed into the main group and given some of the spotlight. While dead, Kenny would occasionally possess Cartman’s body.

He eventually returned in Red Sleigh Down and has been given a more significant role since then.

Call Backs to his Deaths

While Kenny doesn’t die nearly as frequently in the latest episodes, it still happens, but the deaths feel more like throwbacks to the show’s early days. For example, his most recent death was in the show’s pandemic special.

In episodes 11 – 13 of Season 14, Kenny claims his “superpower” is immortality while playing superheroes with his friends. He has several deaths over the course of the three episodes, but after each one, he awakens in his bed, alive and unharmed. He gets angry that no one seems to remember him dying and wishes he knew the source of his powers, which he views as a curse.

The audience then learns that his parents were once part of a Cthulhu-worshipping death cult, and every time Kenny dies, Mrs McCormick gives birth to him, places him on his bed and goes back to sleep after grumbling about stupid cult meetings.

As funny as his various deaths have been, Kenny’s return proves he’s an essential member of the South Park group. While the creators may have gotten tired of killing Kenny off, fans are happy that they never got tired of Kenny.

