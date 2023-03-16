Fans are wanting to see The Last of Us character, Ellie Williams, in MK12, but Ed Boon, a mastermind behind the game, doesn’t agree.

After nearly four years of waiting since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, fans will finally be seeing the next instalment of the game. At the end of February, at the Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, although underwhelming, the exciting announcement for Mortal Kombat 12 came. Naturally, this was exciting news for fans of the franchise as this meant that the game would bring a whole new line-up, including various guest characters.

Fans have taken to the internet, leaving posts on franchise creator Ed Boon. One such request led to the confirmation of the absence of a very prominent character. Ellie Williams from The Last of Us has grown in popularity since the video game gained a TV series adaptation by HBO. So, a character with an already large fanbase has grown that much more since the release of the show’s first episode.

It should come as no surprise that one of the names thrown onto Boon’s Twitter account was Ellie Williams’, with a fan requesting that he add her to MK12. The creator flat-out refused, explaining why he did not want to see the girl in his brutal video game series.

What was Ed Boon’s Response to Adding Ellie Williams to MK12?

A Twitter account by the name of Erickson Gaming replied to an account called Noobde, saying:

“Let’s get Ellie in MK 12 Ed!!”

Ed Boon’s official Twitter account responded negatively, denying these fans’ requests. He said:

“NOPE. I don’t want to see fatalities on her. I mean … MK12? What are you talking about?”

As Boon has a knack for posting half-serious responses, it is difficult to gauge whether he is being serious or not. For example, following the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12, the creator took to Twitter and hit fans with the following:

“So who has heard the news about INJUSTICE 3?”

This was an obvious jab at the video game franchise that would not see another instalment for at least a few years. Especially not if NeatherRealm Studios will have their hands full working on the next Mortal Kombat instalment.

Would Ellie Make An Appropriate Addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise?

Ellie was very young in the first game from The Last of Us franchise, and therefore having her in a game as ruthless as Mortal Kombat would be quite bothersome. However, by part two of The Last of Us, she is now a young adult and 19 years old. So perhaps adding the older iteration of her character might prove to be a better decision. But either way, it is very difficult to picture someone as sweet as her in a game like Mortal Kombat. That is not to say she did not see her fair share of violence and horrors in The Last of Us, but that is what added to her story. In comparison, her appearance in Mortal Kombat would be for the sole purpose of seeing her fight and ultimately seeing her killed in the most graphic manner.

As cool as it would be to see a popular character like Ellie crossover into another game, there are probably other far more suitable characters that would make for a better addition.

