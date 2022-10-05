“Dohaerās, Vhagar! Lykirī,” House of the Dragon‘s Aemond Targaryen (played by Leo Ashton) says in High Valyrian to the dragon Vhagar. This can be translated as: “Serve, Vhagar! Calm.” In essence, the young Targaryen was telling the creature to calm down and serve him. But why does it comply?

RELATED: Fans Say House of the Dragon Is Literally Too Dark To Watch

There is a running theme in the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon series that those who can command dragons are seen as powerful and it legitimates their claim to the Iron Throne. This was the case with Daenerys Targaryen, as commanding three dragons made her a fearsome leader.

What happens when a dragon rider dies? Do all Targaryens have to walk into flames to retrieve their hatched dragons? It doesn’t seem that this is the case.

Aemond Targaryan’s New Dragon

After complaining about not having a dragon to call his own, in the 7th episode of House of the Dragon, Aemond Targaryen finally claims a dragon. But not just any dragon, Aemond went to some seriously extreme measures to claim Vhagar, the largest and oldest living dragon in the world during their time.

Vhagar, a dragon that is over 200 years old, has just lost her rider, Laena Velaryon. On the night of said rider’s funeral, Aemond Targaryen sneaks out of the castle to confront Vhagar, and to claim her must get her to obey him in High Valyrian, all while risking his death at the hands of the dragon herself, and avoid getting caught.

This seems an impossible task, but the boy manages it. He was able to command Vhagar, managed to stay mounted while she flew around Driftmark, and disembark without injury, where he is then confronted by his cousins, Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children.

Laena’s daughter, Rhaena, was meant to have had the opportunity to claim her mother’s dragon. Much like Aemond, she did not have a dragon to call her own, which she found upsetting as everyone else in her family did. Naturally, a fight between the cousins broke out when she confronted Aemond, which resulted in the boy losing his eye.

Of course Aemond Targaryen feels that that was more than a fair trade for the most powerful dragon in the world. One could only imagine what kind of ego boost a kid would get from claiming a dragon, let alone one of the biggest ones still alive at the time, so this serves to explain why he later becomes a bit of a brat.

RELATED: Daemon Targaryen Is The Best Reason To Watch House of the Dragon

What This Means For The Civil War

Laena Velaryon and Aemond Targaryen were on different sides of the Targaryen Civil War, meaning that with Vhagar’s move from one side to the other, there is a massive power shift that tips the scales of the coming civil war. A strong dragon gives Aemond Targaryen’s family the upper hand. The Targaryens owe their power to the dragons they command, having a powerful dragon makes a big difference.

Targaryen’s Power Over The Dragons

The Targaryens’ ability to ride and control dragons has been vital to the conquest and continued reign over Westeros that Targaryens have enjoyed. It is a big deal for a young Targaryen to claim or hatch a dragon because it is an omen for their legitimacy to the throne. A dragon won’t bond with just anyone, especially one as old and as powerful as Vhagar. She has not only had a few riders, but she has also spent much of her life roaming free. What helps a dragon choose a rider isn’t quite understood, but it seems that Vhagar required her riders (like Aemond Targaryen) to show their courage and braver for them to become her rider.

It remains to be seen just how much the change in power dynamic will affect the Civil War, but it will no doubt have a really big impact.

RELATED: What The House Of The Dragon Characters Looks Like In The Books

Do you think House of the Dragon‘s Aemond Targaryen deserved a dragon?