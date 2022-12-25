When looking at the sheer amount of Batman movies released up until today, it can actually be compared to Superman remakes being made from as early as the 1970s. And as it stands, three active Batmen are currently being played by three actors. And while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have done good jobs in their respective Batman movies, the Caped Crusader appearing on the big screen has become entirely redundant. Especially with Robert Pattison and his version of Batman being thrown into the mix. And then there is the possibility of a DCU reboot, which brings about the possibility of even more Batmen being added to the already crowded Bat Cave. So how can this issue be resolved? How can Warner Brothers, James Gunn, and Peter Safran fix this overcrowding issue? Does the DCU really need another Batman? Could Christian Bale serve as the DCU’s Batman?

There is an interesting and somewhat easy solution to resolve the Batman issue. The Dark Knight trilogy could become the classic Batman film to start the new DC Universe. Arguably the most popular take on the character, the Christopher Nolan Batman movies played by Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale cannot be topped. It directly influenced the superhero genre. It was labelled the best comic book movie to date and directly affected Warner Brothers Studios to give Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel a chance and grow the DCEU.

But what went wrong that there are currently so many live-action and even animated series starring the Bat? And what will James Gunn do about the DCU’s Batman?

Will Christian Bale Play Batman (in the DCU) Again?

Before continuing the discussion any further, it is imperative to address whether Bale would return as Batman for two reasons:

First, would the actor even be interested in reprising his role after explicitly stating he was done with the character after shooting the last film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, in 2012?

Second, would he be reprising his role as The Dark Knight in a fourth instalment to the original trilogy and have the two universes tie together somehow? Or would he join the new DCU in a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Spider-Man: Far From Home-style film?

To answer the first question, Christian Bale recently said to Screen Rant, following his role as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, that he would be interested in putting on The Dark Knight’s cape again. However, there was one condition he had: Christopher Nolan in the director’s chair. He went on to detail the pact he had made with Nolan, in which both parties agreed that they would aim for three films and then be done with the series. However, Bale pointed out that if Nolan had another story he wanted to tell, and if he wanted to tell that story alongside the fantastic actor, then he would make a fourth Batman movie.

Obviously, this does not answer how it would connect to the DCU, but it is a step in the right direction. As it stands, Nolan has taken a backseat in the industry, with only a few films being directed by him. That puts this exciting possibility at a complete standstill, as it is all a matter of Chris Nolan’s ability to tell another story in an already-convoluted comic-book movie era, with Batman being done repeatedly.

Another question needs to be asked to answer the second question: is Bale’s Batman a real possibility? The final film in Nolan’s trilogy shows the caped hero removing a bomb from Gotham City and seemingly faking his death. This was a very cut-and-dry ending that established the end of The Dark Knight Universe, and it would prove to be difficult and contradictory to have this version of the character return for another film. Furthermore, there was a minor fallout between Warner Bros. studios and Christian Bale.

To further answer the question, it would make the most sense to do a fourth film for the series, in which The Dark Knight returns. However, the movie would be a means to insert Christian Bale’s version of Batman directly into the new DCU. There still needs to be more characters, such as Robin being introduced into the universe. Initially, the role was going to be given to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was believed to be either Nightwing to Robin by the end of the final movie in Nolan’s trilogy. And with the introduction of characters such as Cyborg in the current Justice League films, it would not be too far-fetched to have Robin’s character be a segway into the DCU for Bale. Who wouldn’t want to finally see a Batman & Robin film in live action so fans can get a closer feel for the comic books and animated series?

It is also understandable that the dark and gritty nature of Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s Batman movies might not fare well in the DCU, considering the plot has a crime-thriller feel. In comparison, Snyder’s take on Batman and the Justice League, while it still maintains a darker feel, unfortunately, does not match Nolan’s vision. This begs the question of whether Nolan would be willing to go in a different route than the initial atmosphere he tried to maintain.

Would Fans Even Want Another Batman Film from Bale and Nolan?

Although a weird question to ask considering the trilogy’s success, there is a lot to unpack when considering this. First, there is the real problem of time and how it has been a decade since Bale’s Batman was last seen on screen. This may not sound like a problem, but fans have moved on from his character version. Furthermore, Ben Affleck’s taking over as Batman pleasantly surprised fans and cemented his role as Batman in the current DCEU. Although there was backlash upon hearing that Affleck would be portraying Batman in the DCEU instead of Christian Bale, he was a fantastic actor who won fans over with his convincing performance.

Second is the redundancy problem; ‘Batman Fatigue’ is the term currently being used to describe the issue. There are just too many iterations of the character currently on screen. First, there is Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. This film is just the first in a series of movies Reeves would like to create with Pattison in the role of Bruce Wayne. Then, there is Ben Affleck’s Batman, who is set to return to the DCEU for a few more cameos. And Michael Keaton’s Batman will be appearing alongside him in a potential crossover film with The Flash, who will merge their timelines. So even though Christian Bale would be much appreciated reprising his role in the DCU, fans are tired of seeing Batman!

Therefore, there are a lot of mixed reactions to Bale’s statement about reprising his role as Batman. Some fans believe him to be the best version of the character, while others feel that Affleck and Pattison did terrific jobs and have outshined him in their portrayals. And if he did reprise his role, fans think that having four active Batmen would be too much to handle. But some forums on platforms such as Reddit and Quora have discussed the potential of Bale’s return alongside Affleck and Keaton in a way that would have him be there for the film’s runtime before returning to his own universe/timeline. This way, the timelines and plotlines would be reasonable. A good example is to take inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their idea to bring in Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland in a fun, action-packed film where they returned to their respective timelines by the time the credits rolled.

This will be the least damaging route if they decide to bring Bale back. Some fans even opted to see a completely different take on Christian Bale’s Batman by having him reprise the role in a Logan-style film as an older version of Bruce Wayne. And there is no reason this idea would not work. It could set up the next generation of heroes for the DCU, the same way Logan introduced the new generation of mutants to the big screen. Logan walked so The New Mutants could run. And although The New Mutants film didn’t do so well, it does offer an exciting route for Nolan and Bale to take as they (and no hate to Josh Boone) would probably do a better job of executing this idea successfully.

So, How To Get From Point A to Point B?

This article’s most critical question is: how does one successfully execute the idea of having Christopher Nolan’s trilogy become the standard Batman movies for the new DCU?

The answer lies in the current DCU and DCEU-established films and casting. As Bale left the big screen as Batman in 2012, Affleck was cast by Zack Snyder in the DCEU and had a tough time living up to the previous actor’s glory. However, he quickly became the newly established face of Batman with his iconic performance and became the backbone and glue that held DCEU projects together. Affleck’s Batman was the constant that led to more risky films such as the Suicide Squad and Justice League. He replaced Superman (from the comics) as the leader/father figure of the group in these live-action films.

So now look at other heroes from the DCEU, such as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). In comparison to Affleck’s Batman, their films needed an established look or feel about them. In fact, their films could be considered stand-alone movies to anyone who did not know about the interconnected DC universe Snyder was trying to create. Wonder Woman (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Aquaman (2018) have no plot points that directly tie them into the overall universe. Then you take it a bit further, and Margot Robbie, as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, is further detached from the supposed-to-be DCEU establishment.

With Henry Cavill, an absolutely wonderful actor, already out of the DCU and not set to return as Superman in any further Man of Steel films or Justice League crossovers, no cast member is safe. While Affleck is set to return as Batman in the DCEU, it makes more sense to have James Gunn and Peter Safran use Bale’s Batman to establish a completed timeline in the DCU. If there is going to be a complete reboot for many of the current DCU and DCEU heroes and their respective films, then why not use an already-established timeline that saw great success and praise? While there is no doubt that Gunn would do an excellent job rebooting Batman once more, this brings about the Superman Phenomenon.

Is It Worth Risking A Repeat of the Superman Phenomenon?

Firstly, what is the Superman Phenomenon? Simply put, it is the fact that there are only so many times an origin story can be told. There has been no confirmation on what exactly Gunn plans to do with his vision of the DCU, but he should take a page out of the MCU’s book. And honestly speaking, this is more the fault of Warner Bros and their lack of stability than the director’s fault. But that being said, there aren’t four different versions of Iron Man or Captain America seen on screen at the same time. When fans think of Tony Stark, they think of Robert Downey Jr., and when they think of Steve Rogers, they think of Chris Evans. So one face to the name is because they took a risk and stuck with it.

Now, with Affleck potentially not reprising his role as Batman after his role in The Flash film for 2023 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, also set for 2023, it begs the question of what next?

And this is why Christian Bale’s Batman would be better suited for the new DCU, as this way, it clears up the issues of overcrowding and ‘Batman Fatigue’. There will be one established and official Batman, with one actor to back up the role. And as excellent a performance as Ben Affleck gave as Batman, the latter earned acclaim and success for his role beyond Affleck’s capabilities. In the future, Bale could become the father figure of the DCU, and from here, each new and rebooted character would tie into The Dark Knight universe.

Although this is only in theory, fans’ reception could be positive overall. This is because there are only so many ways to tell the same story. And similarly to Superman, each reinterpretation of Batman increases the risk of the film being a complete and total flop. With the already crumbling universe that makes up the DCEU (or the DCU), every choice made as Warner Brothers move forward can make or break the studio. Fans already have lost patience with the studio after the removal of Henry Cavill, and it can only go downhill from here without proper guidance.

Potential For New Villains And Actors To Enter The DCU

Finally, if Christian Bale’s Batman becomes the standard for the DCU, this opens the doorway for villains such as Deathstroke, Professor Pyg, The Court of Owls, Black Mask, etc., to go up against Batman on the big screen. And this also means some more prominent actors can be seen taking up the roles of these characters.

Some actors that could have a real presence, and impact in the DCU (and who would fit the darker atmosphere perfectly), are Johnny Depp, James MacAvoy, and possibly even Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise. However, these roles could damage these actors’ careers due to the bad reputation Warner Bros is building for itself. And with that in mind, more prominent actors might not even be interested in taking up roles for these characters.

An excellent example of this is Dwayne Johnson’s role as Black Adam and how he was introduced into the universe for the first time, only to be removed again before fully establishing himself as an anti-villain in the universe. Not to mention Zachary Levi as Shazam! Both actors came into the roles, excited to play these characters, and then were hit with the news that Henry Cavill had left the universe. Unfortunately, this was not good news for them as they shortly followed.

Christian Bale’s trilogy is already completed, and there is still room for the world-building to expand the universe as there were many characters who needed to be explored in Christopher Nolan’s take on Batman. That being said, this could open doors for more likeable actors to replace certain characters. A favourite thing for fans to speculate on is the possibility of Ezra Miller being replaced as The Flash. This is another bonus of having Christian Bale’s Batman merged with the DCU.

And although Nolan and Bale’s take on the caped crusader has flaws, it grossed over $1 billion worldwide and was praised as one of the best superhero films of all time. On top of that, Bale received multiple nominations (including for academy awards) and won awards for his role as Batman.

Tell us, would you like to see Christian Bale as Batman in the DCU?