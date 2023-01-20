Apple is set to release its mixed-reality headset this year which includes features similar to a typical VR headset. The thing that will set it apart is the added exterior cameras and sensors, which will allow the headset to have features other devices don’t offer. This means body tracking and real-world incorporation, and even a possibility for a see-through capability like the Apple Glasses. This is a big step away from other VR headsets, which only allow for VR compatibility and not much else. And this device is supposed to act as the forerunner to Apple’s new Augmented Reality Glasses known as the Apple Glasses. But now, some challenges have put the development of the Apple Glasses on hold. Read on to find out why this may be bad for business.

Now that the mixed-reality headset has a release date, Apple intends to follow this up with a cheaper version in the Apple Glasses. However, their vision for augmented reality glasses seems too ambitious for the technology they have at their disposal. Many of the features they plan to incorporate into the device will require technology way too expensive to be viable and affordable for everyday consumers. Therefore, their plan to release this device may only result in it seeing the market as far as 2025 due to technical challenges. This may be a good thing, as releasing it now is a bad idea. And possibly, releasing it in the near future may also be a mistake as there are some pros and cons to consider going forward.

Why Are the Augmented Reality Glasses Too Ambitious?

Firstly, Apple is attempting to make a user-friendly device within the confines of a pair of lightweight glasses. Their vision includes users wearing these glasses comfortably all day without any hassle. But already that is something that may not be possible currently, as the current battery life of the device is only 2 hours. Not only that, but there is nothing ‘hassle-free’ about carrying the device’s battery around in one’s pocket with a wire connecting the two components.

Second, while the device is supposed to make things such as accessing directions, notifications, calls, and taking photos more leisurely, a cell phone would be easier to do this from. At this rate, a smartwatch would be a better option if you do not want to carry your smartphone around. The practicality of augmented reality glasses just isn’t there yet. If the battery were incorporated into the device, there would be more room for improvement. But again, this is just one of the problems Apple is currently facing in creating the glasses.

Third, the Apple augmented reality glasses will sport a chip similar to the ones found within an iPhone. The mixed-reality headset will sport a chipset that can be found within higher-end MacBooks, and naturally, this means the price will be pretty high. There has been no set price for the AR glasses, but the price for the mixed-reality headset will fall into the $3000 (R51k) category. It would make sense for the AR glasses to be half the price, which will still leave it around $1500 (R25k), which is insane if you consider that you will only be getting two hours of battery life.

Lastly, there is the issue of how these devices will make money. While Apple understands that VR and AR may be a great source of capital from the consumer market, other options are much cheaper. But other options have not gained as much traction. So, this begs the question of who could afford these devices. It is safe to conclude that it will end up in a niche category and not bring in as much as they are currently putting into manufacturing the device. Not to mention the fact that these devices’ production is presently holding up other Apple devices from being released.

To conclude…

Apple saw an opportunity, and they took it, but at what cost? While, in theory, this is a great and very convenient idea, the technology they would need to project imagery onto a see-through screen comfortably could still be a couple of years away. For example, Google is currently only in the testing stages of manufacturing its AR glasses, and even then, they have done a slightly better job. So pushing the release date to 2025 was smarter on Apple’s part, but the question of whether they would be able to deliver a practical, comfortable device with good specs is still up in the air.

