The head of NetherRealms Studios and the creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, is working on a new mystery project. Fans speculate that it would have to be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12, but fans will only be finding out in 2023, per Boon’s words. However, fans have been buzzing on the internet about the new list of guest fighters that will make their way on-screen if it does turn out to be another instalment in the Mortal Kombat game series. This tradition has been passed down with each new game added to the franchise, so it is only fair that this is expected within the latest game. Recently, in fact, Ed Boon revealed a fighter he has always dreamed of seeing on the Mortal Kombat guest roster to a fan on Twitter. But what are the chances of this character actually appearing in-game?

A fan on Twitter recently asked Ed Boon who his dream guest character is for Mortal Kombat. Boon responded promptly, finally revealing that he would love to see Street Fighter’s Ryu debut in the game. This surprised fans as it is a character from another popular fighting game series. And with the secretive nature of Boon’s next project, it would be a surprise to no one if Boon managed to have the character appear in-game in the next Mortal Kombat.

Would Capcom Be Okay With Loaning Ryu to Boon?

While it would be exciting to see a character from Street Fighter appear in Mortal Kombat, there is a good chance that this will not happen. The reason is that the Mortal Kombat series is just too violent in depicting characters getting beat up. And while, yes, Capcom does feature its own violence and doesn’t exactly shy away from the graphic nature of it, its style is entirely different from that of Mortal Kombat.

Ryu’s character would be subjected to the usual graphic violence seen within Boon’s game which includes ripping, shredding, and brutalizing in seemingly more creative ways each year. Essentially, this would damage Capcom’s image, and it is a surprise to no one that the possibility of this happening is low. And while yes, it would be exciting to see a crossover between two big fighting franchises like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, the differences in violence levels are a bit unfortunate.

Where Else Will Ryu Be Appearing?

Another reason Ryu might not appear in the Mortal Kombat series is the character’s placement on the Super Smash Bros roster. This also means that Capcom is not against loaning the character to other franchises. However, it is entirely understandable that they would be against lending the character to a game as violent as Mortal Kombat. And while yes, the point of the franchise and the reason for its great popularity is its graphic nature, it is understandable that Capcom would not want to associate itself with this level of violence.

But if it were to happen, there would be great excitement at seeing Ryu up against characters such as Scorpion, considering he is one of the most popular game characters of all time.

Aside from Ed Boon’s choice, who would you like to see as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 12?