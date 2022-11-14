One of the greatest things that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has on its side is time. Kevin Feige, the architect of the MCU, has carved out their plans years in advance, giving the team time to drop hints and lay the foundations for characters and villains years in advance, and over multiple features and now even TV shows. One well-established thing is that Kang isn’t going to go down easily. So, who will be the one to lay the final blow? Who will defeat Kang the Conqueror?

Theories About Who Will Defeat Kang

A Reddit user namethatsnotused posed the question of who will deal the final blow to Kang The Conqueror, and the community had a few ideas. The current problem is that there aren’t any flagship heroes in this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since many of them passed or retired in the previous phase. Hawkeye has been replaced by Kate Bishop (thanks to the Hawkeye Disney+ series), Captain America has been replaced by Sam Wilson (thanks to the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series), and Natasha Romanoff has been replaced by Yelena Belova after the events of both Black Widow and Hawkeye. Although these are all great characters, they have yet to establish themselves in their new identities and the MCU.

This makes a heroic moment like Tony Stark’s sacrifice nearly impossible to predict. So, what does the community think about the conqueror of Kang The Conqueror and who do they believe will defeat him?

Theory One

The first theory that has been touted by fans is that Ant-Man will be the one to defeat Kang The Conqueror.

Now that they have access to the Quantum realm, plenty of doors will be opening for Ant-Man and the Wasp. It also can’t be a coincidence that Kang will be officially introduced during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, after having only a soft introduction as one of his variants in Loki. In that respect, it would make some sense for the one who is first to meet him to be the one to eventually defeat him.

Theory Two

The other popular theory at the moment is that the one who eventually defeats Kang The Conqueror could be another variant of the man himself. During Loki, He Who Remains established that there are a lot of variants because of his ability to travel through time. Driven mad by their power, the variants of Kang are often incredibly evil.

Would it be possible that Kang The Conqueror could be killed by an even more ruthless variant who will act as a massive twist for the movie? Imagine it, just when the Avengers think that they have things under control, and have some kind of idea about how to defeat Kang, an even bigger threat appears. That would be a great twist and a way to set up for another movie.

What we can tell for sure is that Marvel just gets bigger and better with every addition, so this is going to be a big fight.

Who do you think will defeat Kang the Conqueror once and for all?