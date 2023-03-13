Here I was thinking that the trailer for Cocaine Bear was unbelievable, and a little excited that there is a possibility of a sequel about a shark on cocaine… My need to see something like that has been entirely satiated by watching the trailer for this insane upcoming Japanese movie, Ninja Vs. Shark.

Youju Kitan Ninja Vs. Shark

Who needs a shark that is on cocaine when you have this guy?

Warning, if you don’t like gore, this is NOT the trailer for you. This trailer has it all, from fake blood to overdone CG blood, dismembered body parts littering the beach, set in a time that makes sense that there would be ninjas running around, a monster shark that can…burst out from the ground on the shore, and move along the sand… I didn’t see that one coming.

Ninja Vs. Shark also has zombies, ninjas, and magic, enjoyable filming and an editing style that makes you really think this story happened during a forgotten time when ninjas with magic were running around the hills of Japan. Oh, it also has an awesome anime theme song that will make you think that this is an adaptation of a manga or an anime series, which needs to be confirmed if it is (the best comparison we have is Snake-Eyes from G.I.Joe comics fighting a shark, but that doesn’t quite fit the bill).

The film is known as a tokusatsu, a Japanese term for a movie or TV drama that makes heavy use of practical special effects, which is definitely true for Youju Kitan Ninja Vs. Shark. Honestly? It still looks better than any Sharknado movie I have ever seen, and all we have so far is the trailer.

Plot Summary and Release Date

Yes, this has a plot. It isn’t just a movie about a supernatural shark that fights powerful ninjas (although I would have watched it just for that). Instead, the film is set during the Edo period when slaughtered and dismembered corpses are found on the beaches of Okitsu village in a remote area of Japan. It turns out that the bodies are the handiwork of a shark under the spell of Samejiro Mizuchi, the leader of the heresy group Koumashu, who is using his ninjitsu to force sharks to collect ‘pearls’ from the villagers so that he can gain immortality.

Naturally, the village chief is frustrated by the situation. So it goes to a bodyguard at a temple on the outskirts of the village, Kotaro Shiozaki, to ask for his help. For his own reasons, Kotaro accepts the job from the village chief for a reward. Still, a female ninja named Kikuma appears in his path along the way. Kotaro ends up challenging the leader of the Koumashu heresy group to save the village. Unfortunately, he actually ends up fighting a titanic shark that seems not from this world and desires ninja blood.

I don’t know where the zombies fit into the plot of this movie, but the trailer promised me zombies, so I’m going to trust it. Ninja Vs. Shark is coming to theatres in Japan on the 14th of April, and I may not be in Japan, but I will definitely find a way to watch this one.

TL;DR We don’t need sharks on cocaine; we are getting ninjas who fight supernatural sharks (and a hint of zombies, supposedly).

This movie has everything from a bit of romance, blood, ninjas, and zombies to a supernatural shark. What more could you want?

Youju Kitan Ninja Vs. Shark is hitting theatres in Japan on the 14th of April, 2023.

Are you as excited about Youju Kitan Ninja Vs. Shark as I am?