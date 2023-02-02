The Teen Titans are a large part of the DC universe, essentially carrying on the legacy of many of the OG members of the Justice League, such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. And over the years, there have been a few iterations of the show broadcast on television. First, the 2017 version of the show Teen Titans GO! ran for seven seasons. It aimed more at kids, with the characters participating in silly antics and incredible fights. And then there was the slightly more mature version from 2003 that ran for five seasons and went by the name Teen Titans. The one thing both shows have in common is their feature of the leading group consisting of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. And while fans know the group is undoubtedly capable, some members are clearly stronger than others. So, who is the weakest link in the Teen Titans?

5. Raven

Arguably, Raven is one of the most powerful Teen Titans. But then again, if the entire team is looked at from an objective standpoint, then all of them seem incredibly strong. However, considering Raven’s unique abilities, she is highly OP (overpowered). She can use astral projection, teleportation, and control dark energy. However, there is also the fact that her emotions influence her powers. As a teenager, it can prove incredibly hard to stop an intense feeling at the wrong time. Her superior strength proves her to be one of the more vital members at the end of the day.

4. Starfire

Starfire also proves to be one of the more vital members of the group. As a Tamaranean, humanoid aliens from the planet of Tamaran, Starfire possesses a rather helpful ability. She can absorb ultraviolet radiation. Her body is designed to convert the radiation to pure energy, allowing her to unlock other skills, such as shooting projectiles from her hands or flying at supersonic speed. While she may have her weaknesses, she certainly is one of the more powerful team members.

3. Cyborg

Cyborg (Victor Stone) is the only individual member of the team who possesses excellent physical power. He does not have the weaknesses of a normal human being. The mechanically enhanced man’s body has mostly been replaced by advanced technology. This has seen him unlock superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and flight. Cyborg is far more resilient than an average human and proves to be a team player, making him an asset to the group. Cyborg’s superhuman strength also comes in handy when his team is up against bad guys.

2. Beast Boy

As a member with a somewhat functional ability, the poor guy is often only used for comedic relief. While his ability to transform into any animal at will, whether he has seen it in real life or a photograph is quite useful, the shows tend to overlook it. He falls victim to the trope of changing into the wrong animal at the wrong time, implying he cannot control his power. And while it may seem like a good idea for him to transform into a blue whale or dinosaur, as seen in his fight against Slade Wilson, it is easier said than done. While he may not be the weakest, he comes in at a close second, proving to be a weak link for the team. But it does not change that he is still fans’ favourite superhero in comic books and on the small screen.

1. Robin

As Batman’s successor, Robin (Dick Grayson) is a brilliant and skilled fighter who is very good at hand-to-hand combat. In the DC comics, he has numerous abilities, some of which include superhuman senses and agility and even the ability to summon animals. However, in the shows, specifically, Teen Titans GO!, the leader of the Teen Titans comes across as highly useless. This version of Robin uses a loaded utility belt to help him and his team in a challenging situation. Unfortunately, his television counterpart has done him dirty by earning him the title of the weakest member of the team.

It may seem that the strongest Teen Titans are those who have superhuman abilities. But all it would take is a quick read through some comic book panels to realise that Robin is having a hard time in the new Teen Titans shows.

Honourable Mentions

While this list only includes Titans from the animated series, there are more members of the Teen Titans outside of the five-member team. They even overlap with superhero groups, such as the Young Justice League. Here are some of the overall weakest members of Teen Titans:

Pantha: She is a bad teammate who will end up sabotaging you in battle. While she possesses some razor-sharp claws and good reflexes, she tends to isolate herself, which leads to her downfall. In addition, Pantha sees an overall lack of effort on her part, making her easy to defeat.

Young Frankenstein: While he possesses abilities such as strength and endurance, his downfall comes from the fact that he is just a weak opponent. While he can be put back together after a fight (for example, after Black Adam tears him apart), he seems more like an extra in a fight.

Duela Dent: Yes, the Joker’s daughter. And while her legacy may make her sound like a formidable opponent, she is anything but. Her primary skills are changing her costumes and doing acrobatics. Further than that, she is pretty knowledgeable when it comes to tech. But unfortunately, she comes across as someone pretending to be intimidatingly crazy.

