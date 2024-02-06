Summary:

Sony is creating their own Spider-Man Universe (SSU) with movies outside of the main Spider-Man films.

Madame Web, a character from the comics, is the next character to join the SSU.

In the comics, Madame Web is a blind superhero with spider powers who uses her abilities to help others.

Since buying the rights to Spider-Man and his entire pantheon of adversaries and allies, Sony has wanted to create their own Spider-Man Universe (SSU) – basically, movies outside of just the Spider-Man films that we know and love with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the role of Peter Parker. First, branching out with the Venom movie and the sequel, as well as Morbius, the next character to join the pantheon is Madame Web. But who is she, and why does she deserve her own movie?

Madame Web In The Comics Is Very Different

Cassandra Webb, also known as Madame Web or Creepy Clairvoyant, is a matronly superhero who spends most of her time on the periphery, using her spider powers to help and protect others rather than being on the front line herself.

Born in Salem, Oregon, Cassandra Webb was born blind in the comics and suffering from a chronic neurological condition known as myasthenia gravis (MG). The condition is an autoimmune disorder that weakens voluntary muscles like those controlling the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs.

Unlike many spider-powered individuals, Cassandra Webb wasn’t bitten by a spider to get her own powers. Still, she had them as a result of her disorder. Having had to get by without typical sight, Cassandra became a medium or a clairvoyant, honing her precognition, telepathy and astral projection skills, her mind able to make up for what her body cannot do.

In the Marvel comics, Cassandra is depicted as constantly wearing a blindfold, in a tight full-body suit that binds her legs and keeps her body under control, hooked up to life support, and bound to her chair because of it. Despite this, Cassandra uses her powers to help those with spider powers because she can see into future events connected to the web of destiny, a binding factor that connects every spider person in every universe.

In the movie, however, Madame Web is a little different…

What’s New In The Upcoming Movie

In the upcoming movie, Madame Web is portrayed by Dakota Johnson as a mysterious loner and a paramedic who lives a relatively everyday life until she has a near-death experience after saving a patient from a car that falls off a bridge but not being able to get out herself before the vehicle plunges into the depths.

Luckily, one of her fellow paramedics is on the scene and able to resuscitate her. After the events, she is left questioning her sanity as she begins to catch glimpses into the future. Her life changes when she has a premonition about three younger girls, all of whom are somehow connected to a man who used to work with Cassandra’s mother.

Important to note is that Cassie Webb is not elderly, blind or bound to her life support system. She can see with her normal vision, specifically events connected to the spider world. Director S.J. Clarkson and Johnson decided to purposefully deviate from the comics to bring us a different version of Madame Web, possibly before her health starts to fail.

Why Does Madame Web Deserve A Movie?

Madame Web doesn’t fit in with the profile of characters that Sony Pictures has been bringing to life, like Venom and Morbius. She isn’t remotely anti-heroine or misunderstood, so why did they need to give Cassie her own movie?

While the real reason is only something that someone behind the film would be able to tell you, one possibility is that by introducing her, someone who can not only see into the future of Spider-People but has the power to change their destinies with the choices that she makes, it opens up a whole universe of Spider-People for directors and producers under Sony and Marvel Entertainment to explore.

Who better to usher in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe than a character who can see into and affect said universe? The future seems bright for the SSU as Madame Web could be the hole that needs to be poked so creative genius and Spider-Man characters can come spilling out.

Madame Web will arrive in cinemas on February 16, 2024.