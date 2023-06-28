Following months of audition tapes and a series of screen tests, DCU’s Superman: Legacy has finally found its Clark Kent! James Gunn has confirmed that David Corenswet got the part.

RELATED: James Gunn Confirmed a Good Boy For Superman: Legacy

Who is David Corenswet?

This week news broke that David Corenswet has beaten the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney to become the next actor to don the cape and soar through the skies as Superman. The news comes after months of speculation over who would follow Henry Cavill’s footsteps to become the next Man of Steel. But who is this relatively unknown actor, and where have we seen him before? As the newly crowned Supes prepares to step into the red and blue suit, fans are eager to learn more about his background and previous work.

Since graduating from Julliard in 2016, Corenswet has been diligently crafting his acting career, gradually making a name for himself in the industry. Although he may not be a household name just yet, this 29-year-old Philadelphia native has acted in a variety of projects that showcase his versatility and talent. From small indie films to guest appearances on popular television shows (like House of Cards), the up-and-coming actor has proven his ability to embody a wide range of characters.

RELATED: James Gunn Denies Rumours That Chris Pratt Is Superman

Where have we seen the DCU’s new Superman before?

One of David Corenswet’s more notable roles was in Ryan Murphy’s hit drama series The Politician. The young actor portrayed a charismatic high school student with political ambitions. His performance garnered praise from both critics and viewers alike, establishing him as a promising young actor to watch.

Corenswet would then find himself working with Murphy and Netflix once again after being cast in Hollywood, a period drama set in post-World War II Tinseltown. In the series, Corenswet plays Jack Castello, a struggling actor who becomes entangled in the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Jack showcased his versatility as an actor as he effortlessly navigated between moments of vulnerability and determination.

In addition to his work with Murphy and Netflix, Corenswet has also appeared in the HBO limited series We Own This City (a gritty crime drama that chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force), as well as starring in Netflix’s Look Both Ways and A24’s Pearl. However, despite beginning his acting career from the young age of nine, Corenswet’s first significant foray into a major studio production will be the DCU’s Superman: Legacy.

RELATED: Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Henry Cavill’s Unmade Sequel

Superman: Legacy

The upcoming film, helmed by acclaimed director James Gunn and produced by DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran, is set to launch DC’s new universe. With a fresh take on the iconic character, the movie will delve into Superman’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing as Clark Kent. In this exciting narrative, David Corenswet will bring to life the role of Kent, a promising cub reporter at The Daily Planet. Alongside him, Rachel Brosnahan, known for her captivating performances in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Blacklist, will portray Lois Lane, Kent’s coworker and love interest.

With its promising cast and compelling storyline, audiences can only hope that this film lives up to its potential, providing a fresh and exciting exploration of Superman’s character that leaves an indelible impression. David Corenswet, on the other hand, has proven to be a versatile and talented actor in previous roles, so it will be interesting to see how he brings his own interpretation to the iconic character. We can only hope that this rising star’s portrayal of the iconic superhero will honour Superman’s rich history while also providing a new perspective on this timeless character.

RELATED: Mary Mouser’s Potential Casting as Lois Lane Ignites Excitement for Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy is currently set to fly into theatres on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of David Corenswet being cast as the DCU’s new Superman?