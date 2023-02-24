With the new saga coming up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many of the previous Avengers not having made it through the events of Infinity War and Endgame, and now that Avengers: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty are starting to gear up, fans are wondering which characters will be a part of the new Avengers, and there are some theories.

RELATED: Top 10 Female Superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

The New Avengers

There are many theories about who will be a part of the new Avengers team to face off against Kang. YouTuber Grace Randolph says that she heard that director Destin Daniel Cretton wants to see She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Shang-Chi and Hulk in the next Avengers. It is known that the director has a history of working with Brie Larson on other movies, so it is pretty likely that Captain Marvel will return as part of the Avengers as well. There have also been some rumours that Cretton will be writing for Kang Dynasty, along with Jeff Loveness. This means he will likely have some say in which characters will be a part of the next saga.

Of course, there is also the ever-present say of Kevin Feige, who is responsible for keeping the MCU running as cohesively as it has. Rumour has it that Feige wants to see Daredevil as a part of the new Avengers team too — which many fans believe is likely because of Daredevil being rebooted on Disney+ with the Born Again series.

RELATED: MCU’s X-Men Reboot Finally On The Slate: Phase 6 And 7 Titles Leaked

Other Possibilities

One of the only living members that has helped the Avengers in the past is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Considering he was brought back to life (after the Thanos snap) and played a huge role in defeating Thanos, it’s likely that he will be continue to be part of the team.

Of course, Anthony Mackie’s The Falcon has now taken up the mantle as the new Captain America after a bit of reluctance. Chris Evans’ Captain America was the de facto leader of the Avengers in the past. Perhaps the new Captain America will also take up the mantle as the leader of the new Avengers.

Then there is also Shuri’s Black Panther. She is a brilliant young woman with access to many resources, thanks to her status and being a citizen of Wakanda. Others argue that this is pointless because Ironheart will replace Iron Man. Still, fans have not taken to Riri’s Ironheart like they have to Shuri.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man is also still running amok, especially after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Fans think he will be a part of the new Avengers, but that he is bound to die in the next few movies and that his daughter, Cassie, will take up the mantle and become Ant-Girl as part of the team.

Thor will probably also be a part of the new Avengers, but not for long. During the events of Quantumania, Kang says something peculiar, hinting that he might kill Thor in the future. Kang mentions an Avenger with a hammer (suspicious) and says he had fought the Avengers before and killed them. Is this some foreshadowing?

RELATED: The 9 Best Vehicles in the Marvel Universe (& The MCU)

Help Outside Of The New Avengers

A few other characters might not be a part of the new team of Avengers. However, they will probably end up helping in a big fight — just like everyone came together to fight the threat of Thanos. One of the teams that previously helped was the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Unfortunately, we will only know what is happening with the Guardians after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Still, there have been plenty of rumours that multiple deaths will occur in the movie, so we will have to see who will make it out of the movie alive before we know who might help the Avengers.

There is also, of course, the Thunderbolts. The movie is suggested to be coming out in the next few years. It is basically Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad, with heroes that might not have been seen as outstanding by society and whom the government is contracting to do some of the tasks that heroes didn’t see fit to do. These members include Yelena Belova as the new Black Widow, Ava Starr’s Ghost, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and the Black Widow Family’s father’ Alexei Shostakov or the Red Guardian. Other members include Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier; Antonia Dreykov, the Taskmaster; and John Walker, the US Agent. Of course, it would only be the Thunderbolts with Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross. If they appear, we can probably count on them helping the Avengers, too.

A few other characters that could also join are Ms Marvel, Ironheart, and Kat Bishop as the new Hawkeye. Cretton is said to be working on Wonder Man, so he might have a part in this as well. There have also been hints that The Sentry has joined the Thunderbolts, so we will wait and see what happens there.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Kang the Conqueror is Preparing to Create Battleworld

Who do you think will be a part of the new Avengers team?