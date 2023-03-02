South Africa’s upcoming series, White Lies, is a highly anticipated crime thriller that will be set in the suburbs of Bishopscourt, Cape Town. And a large part of the reason the show has gained so much attention is that it will have Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer in the leading role. She will be starring alongside Brendon Daniels, who is most famous for his role in the hit film Four Corners (2013). Set to air on M-Net, the show will begin filming next month and here is everything we know about the series so far.

Natalie Dormer is best known for her role as Margery Tyrell in Game of Thrones. She played the character from season two of the show until Cersei took Margery out in the most flamboyant way in season six. Her other significant roles include playing Cressida in The Hunger Games franchise, specifically in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2 (2014 – 2015). With that in mind, M-Net has scored big time by landing this award-winning actress in the lead role of their show.

What Will the Storyline for White Lies Look Like?

Despite being a murder-mystery thriller series, White Lies will also examine many societal issues within South Africa. It will explore themes such as race and privilege as well as inequality and identity within the country. Just based on the area the show will take place in, it already is heavily suggestive with its themes. Natalie Dormer will star as an investigative journalist called Edie Hansen. She must figure out who has murdered her estranged brother while his sons are accused of the crime. In her mission to figure out the truth behind this murder, she gets caught up in the ugly underbelly of Cape wealth.

Furthermore, The Hollywood Reporter has ascertained that the show will see Dormer’s character face the political system’s corruption alongside the crumbling police force in South Africa. This will be an exciting exploration of real and significant problems that have impacted people from all backgrounds for years.

Who Else Will be Involved in the Production of White Lies?

Created by Sean Steinberg and written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey, the creator is most famous for his work on the 2019 series The Girl from St. Agnes. Darrel has seen work on the popular South African television series Rhythm City. John Trengove, praised for his work on the drama-thriller film Manodrome (2023) starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody, will take on the director role for White Lies. The show will begin its production on Thursday, 6 March 2023 and will also see the director from Blood & Water, Thati Pele, join the crew to complete this project. Catharine Cooke and Christiaan Olwagen will also assist in directing the show.

What Will the Cast of White Lies Look Like?

The other prominent actor who will be co-starring with Natalie Dormer is Brendon Daniels. The famous South African actor will star as a veteran detective who will conflict with Dormer’s character as they both seek to get to the bottom of the investigation. Robert Hobbs, Jane de Wet, Morgan Santo and Langley Kirkwood will also form part of the cast for the upcoming series. With eight episodes coming up for its first season and a great cast, the show will make for a vastly entertaining and educational experience for international and national audiences alike.

