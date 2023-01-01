After becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in 2009, when the first movie was released, the Avatar series has gained much attention. Especially when James Cameron revealed that there would be a second instalment to the film, and although it has taken the filmmaker more than a decade, the second film recently saw cinemas and did not disappoint. The film grossed over $1 billion at the box office and is continuing to grow. And now that fans have seen this masterpiece, they are curious about where Avatar 3 will take them. Cameron revealed that he finished shooting the third film alongside the second one to ensure no consistency issues. And this means that there is a clear-cut direction Cameron is planning to go. But what story will the next Avatar movie tell?

Fans are excited to know what the third film in the Avatar franchise will offer after the recent release of Avatar: Way of the Water. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and offered a story built on the last, offering a deeper dive into the people of the Na’vi tribe. Not only that, but the big-budget film also sported a cast of a-list celebrities who did not disappoint in their performances. Cameron has revealed the next Avatar movie’s title, but what does this mean in terms of plot?

What Can Be Derived From The Title of the Next Film?

James Cameron revealed that Avatar 3 will hit cinemas specifically on 20 December 2024. He then announced that the film’s title might be Avatar: The Seed Bearer which is a fitting title after the events of the most recent film. In addition, he also explained that he had a nine-hour extended cut of the next Avatar film, which is a further testament to the fact that the plot will be expanding even more so than it did in the last two movies.

Furthermore, the main focus was on the Na’vi people, taking up most of the run time. Humans, unfortunately, took a backseat to the storyline in Way of the Water. With this in mind, fans speculate that the next film could bring humans back into the mix. However, judging from the nature of the first film, it could be redundant to have human beings as part of the storyline again. Their role in the plot would have to differ from being ‘villains’.

What Narrative Could The Third Film Have To Offer?

There is much speculation on this topic, one such being that further conflict might be sparked between the sky people and the Na’vi tribe. And while this would be an interesting plot to follow in Avatar 3, another speculation looks at the method of storytelling Cameron followed in his previous two films and applied that to the next Avatar film.

Basically, Cameron has followed a formula in which there is a plotline/point that viewers were surprised to find out. He did not want to fall victim to the prospect of having amazing visuals, but the storytelling fell flat compared to the other films. Cameron would then be expected to tell a story in the next Avatar film that will have fans pleasantly surprised by its unexpected direction. And, as it stands, the next film will not be the last in the series, as Cameron has two more planned for 2026 and 2028.

