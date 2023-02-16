Where are the beloved stars and cast of Legally Blonde now? Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and catch up with what the cast is up to today!

Legally Blonde (2001) is one of those films that has reached iconic status after twenty years. It is still a classic that has dramatically impacted the stereotype of women who are overly feminine and into fashion and their association with being less driven than others. Specifically, in the area of law, many women have been inspired by Reese Witherspoon’s portrayal of Elle Woods and her ability to stay true to herself while still achieving her goals. And you might be interested to know that the film is actually based on real-life events. Amanda Brown published Legally Blonde in 2001 and based on her experiences at Stanford Law School as a blonde girl into fashion and beauty. It led to her constantly clashing with her peers. McCullah Lutz helped her develop her book into the iconic motion picture that is now Legally Blonde.

With this in mind, Legally Blonde was brought to life by a fantastic cast of actors who played their characters perfectly. The movie had a huge impact, raising the question of what the actors got up to after breaking away from the film production. Some cast members have become extremely famous, while others have stuck to more minor roles. If you are curious about where the cast of Legally Blonde is today, then read ahead:

1. Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods

Having played the leading role in the film, she was an already established actress, making her debut in The Man in the Moon (1991). However, her on-screen breakthrough came with her role as Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions (1999). After starring in Legally Blonde, she went on to reprise her role as Elle Woods in the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003). She also featured in the musical biopic, Walk the Line (2005), wherein she portrayed June Carter. She earned critical acclaim for this role, with it earning her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She has moved on to work in the television industry, producing and starring in tv series such as Big Little Lies (2017–2019) and Little Fires Everywhere (2020). The actress received a Primetime Emmy Award for Big Little Lies and also worked on the film adaptations of Gone Girl (2014) and Where the Crawdads Sing (2022). Most impressively, though, Witherspoon has used her wealth and fame by working with advocacy organizations for women and children. As a member of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) board, she is also serving as honorary chair of the Avon Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to women’s causes.

2. Moonie as Bruiser Woods

One cannot speak about the cast of Legally Blonde without mentioning the star doggo, Moonie. His only significant role was in Legally Blonde and its sequel. However, he did go on to star in multiple other forms of media, such as commercials. Moonie even starred in a music video alongside singer and actress Cher! The chihuahua also saw minor roles in television series such as Three Sisters. As he belonged to Studio Animal Services, he lived with another chihuahua named Gidget, who was the face of the Taco Bell restaurant chain. Moonie retired from acting in 2014 and sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 18 years old.

3. Luke Wilson as Emmett Richmond

As the brother of actors Andrew and Owen Wilson, it should come as no surprise that he has starred in many films. After Legally Blonde, he starred in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and Old School (2003). Further than that, he played Michael Kelso’s older brother Casey Kelso in That ’70s Show, appearing in numerous episodes between 2002 and 2005. His final films include Middle Men (2009) and Death at a Funeral (2010) before he switched over to television roles. He first starred in an HBO series called Enlightened between 2011 and 2013. Currently, he plays Pat Dugan / S.T.R.I.P.E. in Stargirl, a DC Universe/The CW series. Wilson also expressed his want to start a family. The actor further explained that at age 47, he feels he is now ready to start doing so.

4. Selma Blair as Vivian Kensington

Selma Blair also established herself alongside Witherspoon in the 1999 cult classic, Cruel Intentions, wherein she portrays the character of Cecile Caldwell. Directly after LegallyBlonde, she starred in a comedy film called The Sweetest Thing (2002). However, her significant breakthrough role came in the form of Liz Sherman, a Firestarter in Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008). She achieved international fame for her portrayal of the comic book character. Blair also received a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children. This was a direct result of her 2010 narration of The Diary of Anne Frank audiobook.

Other famous films by the actress include A Dirty Shame (2004), The Fog (2005), Dark Horse (2011), Mothers and Daughters (2016), and After (2019). She also saw roles in the Anger Management sitcom as well as American Crime Story as a recurring character in the first season.

5. Matthew Davis as Warner Huntington III

Although he played the infamous ex-boyfriend in Legally Blonde, the actor did not star in much else following his role as Warner Huntington. Arguably, his most recognizable role after this film would be as Alariz Saltzman in the CW’s The Vampire Diaries. He played the character for almost a decade, spanning from 2009 to 2017. After that, Davis reprised his role as Alaric in the spin-off sequel series for the show called Legacies, which ran until 2022. Other film credits include him in the fantasy horror BloodRayne (2005) alongside Norwegian actress Kristanna Loken as well as Blue Crush (2002). The actor also saw recurring roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and a CW mystery thriller series called Cult.

6. Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté

This actress saw roles in the American Pie film franchise before her role in Legally Blonde, playing Jeanine Stifler from 1999 until 2012. She also saw roles in For Your Consideration (2006) and Mascots (2016), mockumentary films that she worked on alongside Christopher Guest. In addition, Coolidge also saw roles in films such as A Cinderella Story (2004), where she played Fiona, the greedy stepmother, and Epic Movie (2007), where she played a parody version of the White Witch and Davy Jones from The Chronicles of Narnia (2005) and the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.

Her most recent film roles include Single All the Way (2021) and Shotgun Wedding (2022). The actress also dabbled in television, having starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2008–2012), 2 Broke Girls (2011–2017), and The Watcher (2022). In fact, she won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s White Lotus, an anthology series where she plays an insecure rich woman. Not only that, but Coolidge also participates in charity work and activism for animal rights and AIDS assistance. For example, her dog, Chuy, was recused from a meat factory in Korea.

7. Victor Garber as Professor Callahan

Interestingly enough, this Canadian singer-actor began his career in acting by appearing in numerous Broadway productions, having been nominated for multiple awards. These awards include the Gemini Awards, Tony Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards of which he received six for the latter. Following his role as Professor Callahan in Legally Blonde, he starred as Special Agent Dave Jennings in Sicario (2015). Then in 2019, he played Phil Donnelly in the legal thriller Dark Waters. His most recent film role saw him as Harper’s father, Ted, in Happiest Season (2020).

Furthermore, he starred in the ABC series Alias between 2001 and 2005 as Jack Bristow. He also starred in Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. In these Arrowverse series, he played Martin Stein / Firestorm. And for the first two series he starred in, he received numerous nominations for awards. The most recent update on Garber is his new position as Officer of the Order of Canada that he received in 2022.

8. Ali Larter as Brooke Taylor-Windham

This American actress and model were dubbed a Scream Queen following her roles in the first two films of the Final Destination franchise. Following this, she appeared in a supporting role in Legally Blonde, playing Elle Woods’ role model Brooke Taylor-Windham. From here, she starred in some popular 2000s movies such as A Lot Like Love (2005), Marigold (2007) and the thriller Obsessed (2009) alongside Beyonce and Idris Elba. Other prominent roles included her reprisal of the popular video game character Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Extinction (2007), Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010), and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016). And when it came to television roles, her most famous was her portrayal of the hit NBC series, Heroes, where she played Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss.

9. Meredith Scott Lynn as Enid Wexler

There are not many updates on the actress. After her role in Legally Blonde, she appeared in a few episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one episode of How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives and American Horror Story. Her most notable recurring role is Anne Milbauer in Days of Our Lives. With over 60 film credits, the actor-director-producer also is the founder and CEO of WRiTE BRAiN BOOKS.

10. Oz Perkins as David Kidney

Perkins comes from a family with a long history in the entertainment industry. As the son of Anthony Perkins, the actor who played Norman Bates in Psycho (1960), he also appeared in the sequel film as the younger version of Norman Bates and kicking off his acting career. After Legally Blonde, he played “Dorky David,” in Not Another Teen Movie (2001). Besides being an actor, Perkins also had his hand in screenwriting and directing. His work can be seen in the horror films The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015), and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016), both of which he wrote and directed. He also worked on the dark horror fantasy retelling of Hansel and Gretel called Gretel & Hansel (2020), which he directed.

Perkins also saw roles in Quigley (2003) as the Guardian Angel Sweeney and a minor role in Star Trek (2009) as an Enterprise Communications Officer. His most recent film role saw him as Fynn Bachman in Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror film, Nope (2022).

11. Holland Taylor as Professor Elspeth Stromwell

This award-winning actress saw numerous roles before she ended up on the cast of Legally Blonde. However, after she broke away from film production, she went on to star in multiple films such as The Wedding Date (2005) as Kat’s mother, Bunny Ellis, Baby Mama (2008) as Kate’s mother, Rose Holbrook, Gloria Bell (2018) as Gloria’s mother Hillary Bell, Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) as The Great Leader and The Stand In (2020) as Barbara Cox. She also wrote a play based on the life and work of American politician Ann Richards called Ann. She then starred in the one-woman play in 2013.

In 2020, the actress confirmed that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community, as many of her previous relationships have been with women. Furthermore, she works to support Aid For AIDS in Los Angeles and serves as a member of their Honorary Board. Likewise, she actively participates in their fundraising efforts and is a member of the Best In Drag Show, the organization’s biggest annual fundraising event.

12. Jessica Cauffiel as Margot

With this American actress, her most popular role is as Margot in Legally Blonde. She has not starred in much else following this film outside of minor roles in television series. One of her other prominent roles includes Tori in the comedy film White Chicks (2004). The actress also starred in Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000) and Valentine (2001), horror-slasher films that earned her the title of Scream Queen. Outside of acting, she appeared in multiple Broadway productions such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Cowboy Mouth, and Shoppers Carried by Escalators and Grand Hotel. As a trained singer, she has performed in the industry for over 20 years and plays piano, guitar, and percussion.

13. Alanna Ubach as Serena McGuire

Ubach has quite a record when it comes to the films she has starred in, with both Legally Blonde films being some of her most famous roles. After this, she starred as Isabel Villalobos in Meet the Fockers (2004) as the family’s former housekeeper. The actress also played in Waiting… (2005) & Still Waiting… (2009) alongside Ryan Reynolds and Justin Long as Naomi. She then appeared in Bombshell (2019) as a television host, Jeanine Pirro. She also starred in some popular television series such as Euphoria and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

She has also voiced multiple characters in popular animated television series and films. Ubach voiced Mamá Imelda in Coco (2017), four characters in Rango (2011), Liz Allan in The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Strudel in Pound Puppies. She is also set to reprise her role as Serena whenever the third instalment of Legally Blonde begins production.

14. Linda Cardellini as Chutney Windham

This actress has seen work as a voice actor in popular animated series and films as well as in live-action shows/movies following her role in Legally Blonde. Her most notable live-action films from the 2000s include Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Grandma’s Boy (2006). From 2010 onwards, she has starred in, Kill the Irishman (2011), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), The Founder (2016), Green Book, A Simple Favor (both 2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). She also saw the leading role in the horror film The Curse of La Llorona (2019), where she played the mother of two children who was being targeted by the Mexican spirit, La Llorona.

Her television roles include Bloodline, Dead to Me (for which she earned a nomination for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), Mad Men (that earned her another award nomination), and she also had a role in Disney+ television series Hawkeye. She voiced popular characters in s Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Sanjay and Craig. She won an Icon Award at the TV Land Awards for her role in the medical drama E.R.

15. Bruce Thomas as UPS Guy

Unlike many other actors included on this list, Thomas saw his acting career take off in the video game industry. But first, his other film and television roles after Legally Blonde include Stephen Trager in the ABC original series Kyle XY. He starred as JP Gratton in an episode of Bones in 2008 and saw roles in the sitcom Wings and the dark comedy-drama Weeds. Thomas also provided the voices of Atrocitus in Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, James Gordon in Son of Batman, and Desaad in Justice League: War.

He served as the motion capture actor for the protagonist of the popular video game Halo 4, Spartan John-117. The actor reprised the role in the following video games: Halo 5: Guardians and Halo Infinite. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, he served as the motion capture for Russell Adler. Furthermore, he voiced Ezra Loomis in the Gears of War: Judgement video game. And it seems the actor may have a track record with the gaming and comic book community, as he was discovered through playing Batman in various commercials for General Motors’ OnStar service.

Who is your favourite cast member from Legally Blonde?