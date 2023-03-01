Get the scoop on Season 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon: when it is expected to air, who will return in this new season, and more!

With the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, recently reaching its end, fans have been itching to find out when the second season would release on HBO. The world George R.R. Martin created has won over the hearts of many fans despite the disaster that the final season of Game of Thrones turned out to be. And therefore, when the House of the Dragon series was announced, fans of the universe were excited to delve back into this medieval fantasy world. And the show turned out to be a massive hit amongst fans of the original series, with many of them fully invested in the Targaryen lineage. So, when will fans be seeing more of the hit show?

Following the considerable hype around the first season of House of the Dragon, it brings with it a sense of nostalgia that reminds one of Game of Thrones’ first season. Ending on the biggest shocks in pop culture, fans were in disbelief when Ned Stark was beheaded. In comparison, fans were left excited when they saw Rhaenyra’s facial expression upon learning about Lucerys’ death, which means war is coming. But fans may be disappointed that the wait for the second season will be longer than anticipated.

How Long Will It Take HBO to Deliver Fans a Second Season of the Show?

While the network has confirmed House of the Dragon season two, there is no word on when it will actually reach audience screens. And an important thing to remember when waiting is that other Game of Thrones spin-off shows are currently in production. For example, the Jon Snow series has been greenlit, and although a date has not been confirmed for this show either, it could impact the overall release dates of these series.

So, as it currently stands, it seems HBO has decided to take its time with the second season. They are looking at an August 2024 release date, which has not yet been confirmed. This means that it may take even longer than this for another season to be produced, with fans possibly waiting between 22 and 24 months. But this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Why is a Two-Year Wait for Season 2 Not a Bad Thing?

The answer to this lies in the last two seasons of Game of Thrones (seasons 7 and 8). While the show’s first six seasons only saw a year between each for production, the last two saw almost two years between releases. And this can easily be attributed to the immense amount of CGI and special/practical effects that went into making the final seasons. Despite a smaller number of episodes for each, fans of the show will remember the scale on which the action was. For example, the white walkers finally had more prominence on screen and the focus on the dragons. As one can imagine, this would take much time to perfect.

In comparison, one can look at another popular series, such as Attack on Titan‘s final seasons, and easily see what happens when a show is rushed. While Wit Studio took months to animate a single scene in the show, MAPPA got the best parts out in less than a year. And this is not a good thing. However, this is at no fault of the artists, but rather the people overworking them. So, with this in mind, perhaps a two-year wait is not so bad for House of the Dragon if it will mean high-quality storytelling and effects. Because realistically speaking, HBO would have more time to produce something fans will be happy with.

