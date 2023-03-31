The Boys is a satirical dark comedy about a group of vigilantes who work together to try and take out superheroes who misuse their abilities. The series is violent and has incredibly twisted characters who will do everything from mass murder to kidnapping. Of course, the most logical response to watching this series is wondering what it might look like as a Pixar animation. L’imaginarium de Denis Girard did precisely that. So, using Midjourney, they re-created the characters in a Pixar style and posted the images to Facebook with the caption “THE BOYS by Pixar Rated E for Everyone … ”

Characters Design

Each character looks adorable in their Pixar-style re-design, even Homelander, though there’s definitely something evil hidden below the surface waiting to burst out.

The Seven

Homelander is shown with ideally kept and curled golden hair, his red and blue suit, a glass of milk and a definite insane-looking smile. The man is twisted, and you can see it even through animation.

Starlight looks like she possesses every drop of optimism expected from a new hero. She’s bright, pink, and ready to do her best to save the day.

The Deep is holding one of his sea-critter friends and backed by a black background, not a hint of the twisted man from the series. His facial expression and the way he’s gripping the octopus in his arms show his insecurities.

A-Train is speeding by in his blue hero outfit, the world behind him an unfocused blur of grey and red, hinting at the deaths he will cause due to his addiction.

Black Noir is backed by black and sporting the iconic grey suit and helmet. The A.I. gave them a mouth, which adds an aspect of hilarity to the costume.

Queen Maeve is sporting her crown and Wonder Woman-esque outfit. While she’s smiling, it doesn’t quite reach her eyes. You can see that she has some regret even through the animation.

The Boys

The Boys’ team members all have darker backgrounds behind them. However, they’re not trying to hide anything behind fake personas like the Seven are, and even through the animation, you can see they mean business.

Kimiko looks the least animated. Her face is scrunched into a concerned frown and decorated with blood.

Frenchie is sporting a faux hawk and jacket with interesting feather detail at the end of the sleeves. Not something you’d expect from the character, but it does add a bit of hilarity.

Mother’s Milk is wearing his iconic red leather jacket and a frown that could rival a toddler’s—a fantastic look for that tactical genius of the vigilante team.

Hughie has been animated to look overly worried and sad and is the perfect live-action to animation redesign of any of the characters.

Billy Butcher goes a little mad when angered, and the animated version of him managed to capture that perfectly. He’s smiling, but there’s an angry look in his eyes.

Finally, Translucent, whose AI-generated image looks perfect. Rather than a frosted outline of a character, the A.I generated an animated bathroom with no one inside. The perfect design for a character no one’s supposed to see.

Fan Response

Fans loved The Boys’ characters as Pixar reimagines, particularly Billy Butcher and Translucent, who was too funny not to include.

The only character who doesn’t quite look like the actor they’re based on is Homelander, but the milk in his hands makes up for that.

What did you think about the Pixar re-imagining of The Boys?