When Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 first dropped, tech enthusiasts and Samsung users alike were excited at the prospect of a foldable device. And naturally, other competitors in the industry would follow in Samsung’s footsteps. Therefore, it would make sense to produce a similar device but much better than Samsung’s version so their product would be set apart. This could ring true for Google’s new Pixel Fold, as a recent leak suggests that the phone is currently in development. This was via the YouTube channel of Dave2D. If you want to know what to expect from the device, read ahead to find out.

YouTuber Dave2D uploaded a video on his channel claiming that he had a plastic version of the new Pixel Fold device. People are still determining whether this is fake, but the mock-up’s features perfectly align with the previous leaks released on the device. And thus far, the device looks extremely promising from the details the Youtuber gathered from the plastic version. The mock-up version is said to have been leaked when it was sent to phone case manufacturers, which may be a good thing.

What Has Been Revealed So Far?

The release date for the device has yet to be confirmed but based on the previous year’s developer’s conference, enthusiasts have speculated the device to be released in May 2023. There have also been rumours that suggest this to be true. Furthermore, there has also been speculation on the device’s price, with users assuming that Google will price it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Users have even speculated on the name of the new Pixel Fold, going with titles such as ‘Pixel Notepad’. But again, this is all just educated guesses. What concrete evidence is there surrounding the device?

So far, the device’s size has been somewhat confirmed by OnLeaks and HowToiSolve. The two teamed up to release a 360-degree video of the device showing the phone’s size. The new Pixel Fold will be bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, which is 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm. The device measurements sit at roughly 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when it is unfolded.

As for the design of the phone overall, it seems Google will maintain the large camera bumps that have been sported on previous devices. The rendered video reveals an LED flash accompanied by three cameras. Furthermore, there is no selfie camera cut-out when the device is unfolded, which can be attributed to the thick 5mm wide bezels. The bezel size has been estimated by the YouTuber, Dave2D, based on the leaked plastic model. However, a selfie camera is cut out on the front screen when the device is folded.

Furthermore, the phone will only be released in black and silver. And according to OnLeaks and HowToiSolve, it will be accompanied by Google’s Tensor G2 chip under the hood. Dave2D further stated that the device had speaker grills on the top and bottom and sported a crease much gentler than Samsung’s foldable devices. But, again, this could be a fake, as Dave2D has yet to reveal where he has sourced the leaked mock-up.

There has been no confirmation from Google regarding the device’s state. However, if the rumour about the launch being in May 2023 turns out to be accurate, then users only have three more months to find out more about the new Pixel Fold.

Are you interested in purchasing Google’s new Pixel Fold once it releases?