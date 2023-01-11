After Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman, DC fans were shocked to read a Variety report that suggested Ezra Miller could continue in James Gunn’s DCU as Barry Allen after The Flash movie. Miller was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2022 after the actor’s erratic behaviour threatened to embroil the studio in more chaos than what it needs at this crucial point in its history. But could the rumours be true? Are Warner Bros. Discovery ready to stick with Miller as the Flash in the DCU despite the controversy?

Not so fast, Barry…

Of course, Variety’s report is based on the publication’s sources. It clearly states that “some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after The Flash,” but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s guaranteed. There might be a few people who like Miller within the offices of WBD, but it’s still up to James Gunn and Peter Safran to decide if the DCEU Flash will still be the Scarlet Speedster of the DCU. They might even decide to skip Allen altogether and focus on Wally West as an example.

Naturally, publications like Variety and Deadline do get it right quite often, as WBD employees are leakier than a 55-year-old rusty tap. Regardless of if the news is true or not, the studio really needs to tighten up and do something about all the constant leaks to the media. Take control of the narrative before the Internet paints its own conclusions.

What are the chances that Ezra Miller continues as DC’s Flash after the movie?

Realistically? Zero. Miller’s version of the Flash isn’t as revered as Ben Affleck’s Batman, Cavill’s Superman, or Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Coupled with the fact that the actor is a magnet for controversy, most fans wouldn’t bat an eyelid if they were replaced in the DCU. In fact, Miller’s Flash is the one character most people would bet on being recast.

But why would there be news reports floating around suggesting Miller’s time as the DC superhero might not be done? The answer is simple: marketing.

The cold, hard facts

It’s difficult for anyone to get excited about The Flash movie or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom since they are essentially cul-de-sacs in the shared universe. While they might turn out to be great movies in their own right, it’s more than clear that Gunn’s DCU will be a full-blown reboot, or soft reboot at the very least. So, how does one convince fans to head out in sheer numbers to watch these movies? By deceiving them Through clever marketing.

If fans believe Miller’s Flash will play a part in the future of the DCU, they will be more inclined to check out the movie. Right now, WBD can’t come out and say, “Hey. Ezra’s done as the Flash and this movie will mean nothing in the grand scheme of things. But you must come out and watch it so more people can argue about the restoration of the SnyderVerse afterwards.” Instead, the studio execs will “leak” reports to keep people thinking it might happen, while hoping the rumour will spread as gospel and people will head out to the theatre to watch the movie.

From a business point-of-view, WBD needs to recoup some of the costs of The Flash movie. According to Deadline, the film cost $200 million to make. That’s a lot of cheese put on the plate, so WBD needs to do everything possible to make as much money here to cover the production costs. Somewhere, some analysts have already started chewing their nails at the fear this may flop, especially if everyone knows it will lead to nothing significant for the future of the DCU – like the Black Adam post-credits scene. So, with all that in mind, don’t buy into the hype that Miller’s Flash is in this for the long run. In all likelihood, the actor will soon join the likes of Cavill and Dwayne Johnson on the side lines, wondering what could have been.

Tell us, do you think Ezra Miller will return as DC’s Flash after The Flash movie? Let us know in the comments.