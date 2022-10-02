House of the Dragon is the breath of fresh air fans needed after the rushed ending to Game of Thrones. HBO Max decided to go full throttle with this show and every episode released so far has had social media in a frenzy. The story is amazing and its drama is captivating, but the thing that keeps it in strong limelight is the stellar cast. Characters in House of the Dragon are simply natural at delivering the skepticism we’ve come to enjoy from George R.R. Martin’s work.

Based on the Fire & Blood prequel book, it follows the premise of giving a detailed history of the iconic House Targaryen. After experiencing little moments of its once regal legacy in Daenerys, House of the Dragon puts Game of Thrones’ Targaryen house in the spotlight – with some “fire and blood”, of course. The series begins with an adaptation of the 12th chapter, “Heirs of the Dragon: A Question of Succession”.

Largely faithful to the source material, there are still some liberal decisions with the House of the Dragon characters that were ushered in to give it some more appeal to a mass TV audience. The book does not make it a point of concern to highlight the appearance of House of the Dragon characters, but a few of its main players have been described in detail. Especially characters that share distinct traits that represent their house. We’ve highlighted some of the main cast and compared their appearances to the book counterparts.

RELATED: How House of the Dragon’s High Valyrian Language Was Created

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Younger brother to King Viserys and a clear threat to his throne, Daemon Targaryen surprisingly got little coverage in the way of appearance. His position in the lineage is one that puts him as a possible heir in the series. However, he’s only ever described as “lean and hard”, even “dashing” but this makes us imagine that he sports the conventional white hair, pale skin and purple, light blue or gold eyes we would expect from a Targaryen.

At the time of Queen Aemma’s death, he is likely still in his mid-twenties. However, Actor Matt Smith is quite far from that benchmark. This change is more than likely due to an already growing list of younger actors in the show due for a time skip and switch. It probably made more sense to keep Matt and avoid giving fans too many unfamiliar faces after the first few episodes.

King Viserys Targaryen

Similar to Daemon, Viserys is actually quite far off his age at the time of his first wife’s death in the book. As the undisputed king of Westeros, we can’t erase the possibility that the toll of ruling a kingdom can wear one’s looks. Still, Paddy Considine at 48 is considerably older than the 28-year-old book counterpart he plays. House of the Dragon doesn’t out rightly claim to give the characters the same age, so that isn’t actually an issue in this adaptation.

Viserys also sports the conventional Targaryen features, but as the years go on, he gains a more weathered look due to multiple health conditions.

RELATED: Did HBO just ruin House of the Dragon With The Cast Change?

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

This is likely the member of the House of the Dragon cast that has the most deviation from her book character counterpart. She has the conventional Targaryen features but some other parts of her design are not as consistent. Milly Alcock is a 22-year-old actress, but Rhaenyra would have been between the ages of 7 and 8 upon the death of her mother, making her heir to the throne.

The book provides quick description of her appearance, highlighting the fact that she has “grown stout and thick of waist” when she reaches 20, sporting that same description into her 30s. Non-binary actor Emma D’Arcy plays Rhaenyra in her 30s and while she isn’t a plus-sized character in the show, Emma still does a tremendous job in the role.

Alicent Hightower

Daughter to Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, Alicent is proficient in politics and her role in the Court is more significant as the series progresses. Alicent doesn’t actually get a detailed description in the books.

Instead, we can infer a few key details on how the show adapted her character. Like others on this list, her appearance when Queen Aemma dies is a key moment. She was 17 in the books and played by a 19-year-old Emily Carey in the show. She has also been described as “slender and graceful” as she ages, instead of losing the youthfulness in her beauty.

RELATED: House of the Dragon Finally Answers a Mystery About the Night King

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Known as the Sea Snake, Corlys is played by the 57-year-old actor, Steve Toussaint. At the time of Queen Aemma’s death, he is 52 in the books. He is married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and their children are heavily debated on their place in the succession of the throne. His character doesn’t get much of a description in the books and his children are only ever detailed to have Valyrian features (as they do in House of the Dragon), presumably inherited from either of their parents. The typical blonde hair of House Velaryon is present with Corlys which is consistent with the books.

Lyonel Strong

Master of Laws for King Viserys, Lyonel is described in the books as “a big man, burly and balding,” with his son being described as similar in size. He doesn’t exactly get a description of minor details, but that overarching look in the books should be enough for our imaginations. His grandsons also sport their family features, with “brown hair, brown eyes, and a pug nose”. Gavin Spokes who plays Lyonel fits the description of House Strong, but he doesn’t sport the hair loss problems of his book counterpart.

RELATED: What House of the Dragon’s Crabfeeder Looks Like Under the Mask

Mysaria

Introduced early in Fire & Blood, Mysaria is Daemon’s mistress and a former slave from Lys. She’s a trusted ally that provides him with information through secretive and unconventional methods.

In the books, she is described as having “skin as pale as milk” and presumably fair hair owed to her nickname, Misery, the White Worm. House of the Dragon has changed her character a bit, opting for Japanese-born actress, Sonoya Mizuno for the role and she keeps her natural features in the character. Even with the deviation from her book appearance, she’s at the exact same level of dangerous and cunning which is exciting to see.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Believe Daemon Targaryen Is The Future White Walker King

Tell us, what do you think of the House Of The Dragon characters?