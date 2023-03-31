Imagine if The Avengers was made in the 90s? This post explores what the cast would have looked like with some of the biggest stars of the decade.

The MCU finally hit the big screens in 2008, led by Robert Downey Jr and Iron Man. Several movies later, The Avengers finally made it to the big screen, and we saw the original six-fight Loki and the Chitauri for the first time. The film was a long time coming and the beginning of what became one of the greatest and most re-watched movie sagas ever. Fans got curious to see what The Avengers would have looked like if it had been filmed a couple of years earlier, and those behind the Facebook account, Word Play, finally took to Midjourney to bring their imagination to life and see what the Avengers would have looked like if it was made with a cast from the 90s.

Style and Actor Choices

The original six Avengers were cast as famous actors from the 90s. Tom Cruise was chosen as Iron Man, which is funny when you remember that he was the original choice for Tony Stark. The A.I.-generated suit looks like it was pulled right out of the 90s, and the set around him has a similar feel, with a lot of brown and beige tones.

Brad Pitt was chosen as Thor, though he looks more like he just stepped off the set of Troy. Milla Jovovich is sporting the red hair and all-black suit of Black Widow, and Michael J Fox has been chosen to join her as her best friend and long-time partner, Hawkeye. It’d definitely be interesting to see Jovovich and Fox try to bring their dynamic to life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was chosen as Bruce Banner and the Hulk. While he might be a bit big to play the scientist, he’s definitely the perfect choice for the Hulk, primarily since the 90s would have used practical effects to bring the Hulk to like, and Schwarzenegger would have been the ideal foundation for the character.

Jude Law was chosen as the voice of JARVIS, and Will Smith was chosen as Black Panther. His armour looked appropriately 90s and similar to Tom Cruise’s Iron Man armour.

Brendan Fraser is sporting a more modern gun and a mask (that looks just bad enough that it is unmistakably something that would have come out of the 90s) as Star Lord.

Bruce Willis is a very unenthusiastic-looking Captain America, and Jim Carrey looks fantastic as Loki. However, his version of the character would have been much more eccentric than Tom Hiddleston’s.

Fan Response

Fans agreed with most of the casting choices, though many felt that Brendan Fraser would have made a better Captain America. As great as he might have looked as Star Lord, he would definitely have been better suited to the shield.

It was great to see what we might have gotten if Tom Cruise had chosen to play Iron Man, but it’s safe to say that many fans are thankful that he turned down the role. Fans also fell in love with Milla Jovovich as Black Widow, sold by the fact that the actress would have already been a more accurate choice because she is of Eastern European descent.

While seeing what a 90s cast might have looked like was entertaining, many fans are happy with the current cast.

What do you think of the 90s-era Avengers?