The introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro headset is something that was quite interesting to witness. During a time where most people would be hard-pressed to spend $1000 on a piece of technology, Apple went ahead to charge what they felt their device is worth. A bold move, but not something everyone is excited about. Mark Zuckerberg had a few things to say about Apple’s latest foray into the world of VR/AR.

RELATED: Apple’s New VR Headset Just Killed The PSVR2

Meta Companywide Meeting

On Thursday, June 8th, Zuckerberg conducted a meeting with Meta employees at the company’s headquarters located at Menlo Park, California. This was reportedly the first meeting of this scale since 2020, so there might be some level of anxiety growing internally. In a sense, that makes Mark’s words hold more weight on the future of the company. This didn’t create a threatening mood of any sort. In fact, it seems like it was a sigh of relief from Zuckerberg, who stated that Apple’s device didn’t present any major breakthroughs in technology that Meta hadn’t explored already.

“I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in values and vision that our companies bring to this,” were Mark’s choice of words regarding the Vision Pro. One key point that the CEO addressed was how Apple’s device was designed for very stationary use cases. Every demo had a person sitting on a couch alone. Meanwhile, Meta’s plans for virtual reality are centered on building human interactions in a way that makes distance a thing of the past.

One strong edge that Meta has over Apple lies in pricing. Meta’s Quest 3 is set to launch in Fall, and it will be priced at $499. Even the most committed Apple fan will need to actually sit with a strong tradeoff before justifying a $3,499 device. Meanwhile, the Quest 3 is available for the price of an average Smartphone or Game Console. In other words, it’s priced in the same lane as most other consumer gadgets.

RELATED: Facebook Ending Support in October for Its Gaming App

Apple’s Vision Pro

The existence of Apple’s device introduces a new juggernaut to the VR market space, and that might affect confidence from investors. Meta has invested billions of dollars in the past few years towards their vision for VR and the future. Meanwhile, they are yet to create a strong footing. With so much invested, it’s expected that Meta’s VR hardware would be part of the average US household gadgets by now. Instead, the Quest Pro failed to make a real dent.

In fairness to Meta, the real beauty of VR comes down to what people can create. Zuckerberg has reiterated the point that Meta aims to be the “open source” pioneer platform that will allow creative people to capitalize and innovate with VR. If that’s the direction they are headed, then it’s no big deal. Now that Apple is here though, they might need to speed things up. Only time will tell, but for now, it seems like both companies have separate goals for VR, so they won’t be getting in each other’s way anytime soon.

RELATED: Facebook: Things You Didn’t Know

Below, you will find Mark Zuckerberg’s complete remarks regarding the Apple Vision Pro headset:

Apple finally announced their headset, so I want to talk about that for a second. I was really curious to see what they were gonna ship. And obviously I haven’t seen it yet, so I’ll learn more as we get to play with it and see what happens and how people use it. From what I’ve seen initially, I’d say the good news is that there’s no kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics that our teams haven’t already explored and thought of. They went with a higher resolution display, and between that and all the technology they put in there to power it, it costs seven times more and now requires so much energy that now you need a battery and a wire attached to it to use it. They made that design trade-off and it might make sense for the cases that they’re going for. But look, I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important. We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests. More importantly, our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want. There’s a real philosophical difference in terms of how we’re approaching this. And seeing what they put out there and how they’re going to compete just made me even more excited and in a lot of ways optimistic that what we’re doing matters and is going to succeed. But it’s going to be a fun journey.

Do you think Mark Zuckerberg should be worried about Apple’s Vision Pro?