Zack Snyder has everyone confused at the moment after sharing some cryptic DCEU images that contain a picture of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. This is supposedly a message from Lord Darseid. What on earth is going on?

Cryptic Image

Zack Snyder recently posted a cryptic image featuring Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, with writing over it that says “MOS BVS ZSJL. Life is a cycle, from birth to death to rebirth. And so the hero’s journey is a cycle as well. A continuous journey of growth and transformation. April 28, 29, 30” Could the ‘ZSJL’ refer to Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

One thing is abundantly clear: Zack Snyder, the director behind Man of Steel, as well as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has something big planned for April. Whatever he has to say, it’s clear that he doesn’t want his fans to miss out on what he has to say or to take it lightly. The only problem is that the images are so cryptic and make so little sense that no one knows what to expect.

The teasers feature images that focus on the director’s past projects set in the DCEU, a cinematic universe he launched in 2013 with Man of Steel. You can’t deny that the cryptic messages must have something to do with the DC Universe, but how is that even possible? Zack Snyder last got involved in the DCEU franchise a while ago. Even the creation of his version of Justice League wasn’t technically created under Warner Bros. but under HBO Max. Both he and WB confirmed that it didn’t mean he would be returning to the DC Universe in a creative capacity.

Even more confusing, Henry Cavill’s Superman is featured front and centre in the latest image. This is incredibly confusing because we know that Peter Safran and James Gunn have made it clear that DC Studios will be moving in a completely different direction from Superman. Furthermore, even Cavill confirmed that he would no longer be taking on the role of Superman. So, what does it all mean?

Zack Snyder Future

While we may know very little about what is happening with these cryptic images, we know that Zack Snyder is busy working on the upcoming science-fiction project with Netflix, Rebel Moon. In typical Zack Snyder fashion, the small-screen movie is said to be three hours long, and split into two parts, making it six hours.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on a distant planet that doesn’t stay peaceful for long. A young woman from the settlement will have to save the entire galaxy from Balisaurus, a ruthless tyrannical regent who threatens everything around him (anyone else getting minor Dune vibes?). Rebel Moon is expected to debut on Netflix by the year’s end if everything goes as planned.

