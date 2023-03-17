In every storyline the Yuatja feature, they are either hunting humans, Xenomorphs or both. This has led to many debates over which is the Predators ultimate prey between the two. Alien vs Predator proved that it was neither. While the Alien vs Predator films weren’t particularly well-liked by fans or critics, they work as decent adaptations of the Dark Horse Comics series and sequel series of the same name and do a great job of showing off the Predators’ relationship with the Predalien.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Predators Are Sent to Earth For Easy Practice

What is a Predalien?

The Predalien was first introduced in Alien vs Predator: Duel when a team of Colonial Marines are sent to a far-off world to collect useful materials left in the human settlement that Predators had attacked a year earlier.

They find an unconscious and injured Predator, which they bring back to their ship, unaware that the Predator had been impregnated with a Xenomorph and that there was a hive of them in the Predator’s ship. The soldiers are soon surrounded by Xenomorphs and one of the first Predaliens in the cosmos.

When a Xenomorph is “born,” it takes on the qualities of its hosts through DNA Reflex. The Predalien combines the skills and physical attributes of two of the most highly effective killers in the galaxy.

RELATED: The Predator Fights Japanese Samurai In Amazing Prey Sequel Idea

The Relationship Between Xenomorphs and Predators

The Yautja are the ones responsible for the overwhelming existence of Xenomorphs. They spread Queens to the farthest reaches of the galaxy to ensure there would never be a shortage of Xenomorphs. This meant that Predators would be able to hunt them forever.

The existence of the Xenomorphs is necessary for the development of the Yautja. Therefore, the intergalactic hunters are not considered Predators until they have proven themselves by killing their first Xenomorph.

The Yautja believe in the cosmic balance between hunter and prey. Xenomorphs are the Yin to the Predators’ Yang. Without prey, there is no predator. In a way, the Xenomorphs are the Yautja’s gods, which they honour through a ceremonial hunt.

RELATED: Ancient Aliens vs Predator Movie: Midjourney Has Created Beautiful Concept Art

Why are the Predaliens the Ultimate Prey For The Predators?

As cool-looking and skilled as the Predalien is, the Yautja cannot allow it to exist, as it goes against everything the Predators stand for and believe in. Predaliens tip the balance between the Yautja and Xenomorphs. They are a fusion between prey and predator and therefore regarded as an abomination that the Predators must destroy.

The Predalien is the Yautja’s ultimate prey, not because they are incredibly deadly Xenomorphs with the strength of a Predator, but because it is against the Predator religion to allow them to exist.

Predators hunt worthy humans for fun (or remedial purposes) and purposely spread Xenomorph across the galaxy for their ceremonial Blooding Ritual. However, they hate the Predalien abominations with their entire beings making the lethal merge of the Yautja and the Xenomorphs their ultimate prey.

RELATED: Fan Theory About the Ending of Predator (1987) Actually Makes Sense

TL;DR The Predators’ ultimate prey is neither humans nor Xenomorphs, but Predaliens.

Predaliens are a combination of Yautja and Xenomorphs and are considered unholy abominations.

The Yuatja hunt them because they are against their religion and have therefore become their ultimate prey.

What do you think of the Yautja religion and their quest to keep the Predaliens from ever truly existing in the galaxy?