Please be warned, this article is made to explain the ending of Gotham Knights so contains many many many spoilers. Read at your own risk. Gotham Knight was released on the 21st of October, 2022, and has its fair share of initial bugs. If you were a little put off by the bugs and want to understand the end, keep reading.

Leading Up To The End

The game follows the adventures of the Bat Family, Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin as they try their best to protect Gotham City after his death. Taking advantage of the death of the Dark Knight, not only one, but two secret societies seize the opportunity of taking Gotham City for themselves. Deciding to start by investigating the last case that Batman was investigating before his death, bringing them to the murder scene of Dr Kirk Langstrom, whose death can be traced back to The Court of Owls, a secret society they encounter later in the game that is trying to take over Gotham.

The Court of Owls was thought to have been nothing but an urban legend, even by Batman, but in his absence, they are moving more than ever. The Court is led by the Voice of the Court who they eventually discover is none other than Kane Industries CEO, and Bruce Wayne’s uncle, Jacob Kane. The Bat Family eventually manage to apprehend Jacob lawfully.

But The Court of Owls is not the only secret society attempting a hostile takeover, as the League of Shadows has started moving in as well. Talia, the double-crossing leader of the League of Shadows assassinates Jacob before he is put in the police car, beginning the siege of the League of Shadows on Gotham.

Final Moments Explained

At the end of Gotham Knights, after saving their friends from The League of Shadows attacks that are now happening all around Gotham, The Bat Family manage to track Talia and find that she has taken The Court of Owls’ Dionesium for herself and combined it with the Lazarus Pit located beneath Gotham City. Using the now-improved Lazarus Pit, she has created more powerful creatures: Man-Bats. Now the heroes have to fight these creatures as well.

Together, the Bat Family realize that the Lazarus Pit is near the ruins of the Batcave, and the realization of Talia’s plan falls into place. Talia is using the Lazarus Pit to revive Bruce Wayne, hoping to brainwash him and bring the formidable hero to her side of the fold. Her plan works, and a massive boss fight ensues where the students must now fight their beloved master.

Thankfully, before too much damage can be done to the Bat Family, Bruce comes to his senses. Unfortunately, he was mortally wounded when a strike from Talia that was meant for the player hits him instead. With Bruce back on their side, the hero must now fight against Talia herself. Suddenly they are interrupted by The Court of Owls who already have their new Voice of the Court, intending to claim the new Lazarus Pit for themselves. When it becomes clear that Talia isn’t going to win this one, she teleports away, leaving the hero to fend for themselves against the encroaching army of The Court of Owls.

Telling his former sidekick to leave, Batman climbs into the Batwing which has survived the initial destruction of the Batcave, and after denouncing The Court of Owls for using their wealth or power to control and harm others, he sacrifices himself a second time, destroying the Lazarus Pit and defeating The Court of Owls finally.

This time, gone forever, the game ends with the hero players were at the time they defeated Talia donning a new suit and vowing to protect Gotham as the new Knight. Back at the Gotham Knight’s base of operations in Belfry, watching a video that Bruce was recording for them, the black message they all received when he died. He is interrupted by the Bat Family while he is recording and told to join them for supper. He ends off with an emotional moment, looking into the camera and saying, “You’re always looking out for me.” And that is ultimately the end of Gotham Knights.

It’s a bit long-winded, I understand, but Gotham Knights has an incredibly touching ending that brought a tear to many a battle-hardened gamer’s eyes. A touching tale, the game is somewhat of a warning of what happens to a society when the hero that they relied on can no longer defend them.

What did you think of the ending of Gotham Knights?