Jason Momoa has the internet in a tizzy at the moment with his excitement about a mystery dream DC project that he can’t talk about yet. With all the changes that have been made at DC this year, who knows what could be in store for his dream project? Is it Lobo? Is it Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2?

RELATED: Is Steven Spielberg Directing Henry Cavill As Superman in Man of Steel 2?

Jason Momoa’s Excitement

Jason Momoa has been one of DCU’s power players, as well as one of their biggest fans. Momoa is currently waiting for the release of his second DCU solo movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was recently delayed until the 2023 holiday season and marks the end of DC’s slate until next year. While it’s sad that it’s the end of an era, it does mean that their slate is open after that for the new co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran to do as they please, and it seems they already have some ideas.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, they asked Jason Momoa what the future of DC might look like now that Henry Cavill has returned to the fold. “With Henry Cavill back in the tights as Superman, I gotta say, man, it looks like things are open for the JL to come back together, maybe take on Black Adam, what are your thoughts?”

“I think with Peter Safran and Mr Gunn at the helm now of DC, very excited about that, there’s a lot of cool things that are gonna be coming up, and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned.”

Jason Momoa also posted a video where he told his fans that he can’t say anything yet, but can’t wait until he can, because one of his dream DC projects is happening, so what could the project be?

“Alright, this needs to be documented. What’s the date today? The sixth of November. The greatest news, some of the greatest news of my life just happened. I can’t say anything about it…f**k yes!!! I can’t wait to share with you, but they won’t let me say anything, I want you to remember this day, November 6. You know who you are!”

RELATED: James Gunn Might Have Accidentally Teased A Lobo Movie

Mystery Project

It’s no secret that Gunn and Safran have a ton of ideas internally for characters they want to add to the expensive superhero narrative. Gunn recently teased fans that a big group of characters could make their way into the story before long, so of course, fans are immediately jumping to the possibility of a new Justice League, especially with Henry Cavill returning in Black Adam’s mid-credits scene.

With the future completely open, there is no telling what could be getting Momoa so excited, excited enough to shout profanities in his videos, but fans are thinking it could be a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League which we have been waiting for since the failure of the 2017 release. Or maybe it’s a live-action Lobo movie (which James Gunn also seems to be teasing).

Unfortunately, only time will tell, and with Aquaman and The Lost Kindom only coming out close to the end of 2023, it will probably be some time before we know anything more.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Was Born To Play Kratos In A Live-Action God of War Movie

What do you think Jason Momoa’s mystery DC project will be?