Nintendo has been subtly changing the world’s state, bringing one of their most beloved Nintendo games, Super Mario Bros., to life on the big screen with their latest animated movie in collaboration with Illumination. So what is stopping them from bringing all of their titles to life? I’m not suggesting that we get a big-screen adaptation of Animal Crossing or anything, but what about a Metroid live-action movie? That would be awesome, and a digital artist on Facebook has used the AI Midjourney to show us what it would look like.

Live-Action Metroid Movie

Charles Richardson posted a series of images he had created using Midjourney v5 to Facebook, which was spotlighted on the Midjourney Official Facebook Page. The post was captioned, “A couple of frames from the Metroid Movie. V5 FTW.”

I never thought we would live to see the day Samus Aran was created in live-action, but here she is, in all her epic glory. Much like Lara Croft, Samus was one of the first female characters to become the standing protagonist of her video game franchise. Richardson’s art makes her look innocent and curious while still looking like the perfect, badass protagonist for the adventure that is Metroid in a live-action movie.

The image of her fully suited up and running away from a blazing fire perfectly represents the anxiety many players felt running away from traps and quick time events during many of the Metroid games.

The Metroids that Richardson has created with the help of AI are terrifying. It really brings their massive scale to life. This first image, which looks like the Metroid had just emerged from the sand, tells a story of these terrifying alien creatures, how massive they are on a scale compared to our protagonist, and how dread-inducing they are up close.

What’s scarier than one Metroid right in front of you? Four. This looks like the start of an epic fight scene in an action game where the protagonist has to go up against four bosses simultaneously on an alien, Mars-like planet. Of course, the Metroids aren’t quite the same as the singular ones we just saw, but they are consistent throughout the image, which is impressive.

Humans just don’t know when to stop, do we? So here we have what looks like a baby Metroid that is either in incubation or has been preserved for study. Without knowing the plot of this hypothetical live-action movie, I can already tell that this is a terrible idea and that some bigger Metroids will probably end up destroying this lab to get their baby back. If it’s already dead, good luck, human scientists…

What’s truly unique about this series of images is that it tells a story all on its own, something that you rarely see in images created by AI.

Charles Richardson

Charles Richardson’s Facebook page claims he is an Illustrator, Designer, and “Artivist” native of Little Rock, Arkansas. I love the term Artivist to describe him because he uses his art to make beautiful images of people from different cultures, showcasing Black beauty in digital art. He also creates other kinds of art, some of it political and some of it just hilarious. There is nothing like being an Aliens fan and suddenly stumbling across Kermit the Frog as a Xenomorph.

What do you think of these live-action Metroid movie images?