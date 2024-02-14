Summary:

Keanu Reeves was recently seen on crutches with an icepack attached to his left knee.

He was photographed in Los Angeles sporting injuries on the set of his latest movie, "Good Fortune."

Media reps from People magazine reached out to his management but received no confirmation whether the knee injury was genuine or part of the new film's plot.

Why Is Keanu Reeves in Crutches?

Keanu Reeves was photographed in Los Angeles sporting injuries on the set of his latest movie, Good Fortune. Keanu stars alongside Seth Rogan and Aziz Ansari in the comedy, which is being produced by Lionsgate and directed by Ansari. Media reps from People magazine reached out to the star’s management but received no confirmation whether the knee injury was genuine or part of the new film’s plot. Reeves looked pretty banged up and was reportedly hobbling along on set, having difficulty manoeuvring around with crutches.

Keanu Has Been Keeping Busy

Apart from his work on John Wick 4, the actor is also signed up to appear in the John Wick spinoff film Ballerina, which releases in June this year. Keanu’s starring role in Good Fortune is a sharp turn away from his earnest portrayal as John Wick in the action franchise. Film fans last saw Reeves in comedic roles for Bill and Ted Face the Music in 2020 and as the voice of Batman/Bruce Wayne in DC League of Super-Pets (2022). Still, it’s hard to notice when the actor does appear in anything remotely comedic, as his John Wick role has eclipsed everything else he stars in. It will be refreshing to see the famous star do something that’s the exact opposite of John Wick.

Keanu Reeves Has Been Hurt Before

The actor is quite physical in his roles, whether a skydiving surfer alongside Patrick Swayze in Pointbreak or a martial arts expert in The Matrix films. Keanu is a hands-on actor who performs much of his stunts, reportedly having done over 90% of his stunts in the John Wick series. Naturally, being that robust and physical can cause some injuries. The actor spoke to fellow action star Scott Adkins on the podcast The Art of Action and spoke of his long-time struggle with neck and spine problems.

The issues with bulging and fractured discs kept getting worse and reached a peak during filming for Chain Reaction, with the actor needing injections to manage the condition. Rather than be outspoken about it, Keanu kept the condition private to avoid missing out on the chance to star in the first Matrix film in 1999. With stenosis in his spinal column, Reeves had to train in a neck brace for a lengthy period during pre-production for The Matrix.

Thankfully, Keanu recovered after surgery and could pull off those legendary moves in The Matrix and later in the John Wick films. These latest injuries on the set of Good Fortune are hopefully only superficial and part of the story in the film, but hey, people around Keanu need to keep a close eye on him and make sure he stays injury-free so we can continue to see our favourite actor on the big screen for as long as possible.

Do you think Keanu Reeves’ injuries and crutches are real or part of the film, or is he really hurt?

