Fans have wondered whether Mike Colter would be reprising his role as Luke Cage following the news of the Daredevil series reboot into the MCU. And in an interview with ComicBook.com for his new film, Plane, he was questioned on whether he will be reprising the role of the bulletproof man in the future with the MCU. But, unfortunately, the actor gave a rather tedious answer, casting doubt over fans’ hopes that they would see him reprise the role again.

So far, Marvel fans have seen new life breathed into older characters within the MCU. A good example is Charlie Cox, who has reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil within the MCU. Her has seen appearances in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which further solidified his reprisal. Currently, an 18-episode-long series in production for the red-devil has fans excited for his return as both a lawyer and a superhero. Additionally, there has been talk of Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones, and Vincent D’Onofrio has confirmed he will reprise his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk. The actor appeared in Hawkeye and will appear in the same role in Daredevil: Born Again.

What is Colter’s Reasoning Behind This Decision?

While Colter provided a very vague answer, it did clarify why it seemed unlikely that he would reprise the role of Luke Cage. He was asked whether he kept in shape for the Luke Cage role specifically and what his answer would be if Kevin Feige gave him a call to ask him to join. Colter answered in a disappointing but elaborate manner:

“I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don’t think about Luke Cage opportunities. It’s one of those things where it’s in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I’m happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character’s living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I’m happy to have been a part of that for those guys.”

He was doubtful that he would reprise the role due to his current busy schedule, which implied a departure from the character.

Who Else Would Be A Good Fit For The Role?

Although Colter’s response does not shut out the possibility of reprising the role completely, it still begs the question of who would then take his place. Is there another actor who could do Luke Cage justice as Colter did?

According to fans, Henry Simmons, who plays Mack in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., perfectly fits the character description from the comic books. In addition, fans believe that he is a perfect size, as Colter would have to gain slightly more muscle to fit the description as perfectly. Some other names include Idris Elba, Terry Crews, and Dwayne Johnson. Terry Crews most accurately fits the script out of these three actors, but it would not be too far-fetched to see Johnson take up the role after being booted from DC as Black Adam.

