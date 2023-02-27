There are some issues at the Tanner House, different from the usual trouble we laugh at on-screen in Full House. There has been an alleged fallout between the family’s sisters, Candice Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin, who play DJ and Stephanie Tanner. Luckily for fans, the two Fuller House cast members are publicly reuniting for ’90s Con alongside other cast members Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier.

Cause for Conflict

Not much is known about the conflict between these long-time co-stars, but rumour has it that the disagreement was caused by a difference in views that the two have on same-sex marriage. Whether or not this is true remains debatable, as neither side has talked about the matter openly. Without confirmation, it is difficult to say whether the conflict has affected their relationship, as they seem to have maintained a good working relationship outside of the show too.

Public Reunion

This is the first time the two will be publicly reunited since the cast members all came together to celebrate the first death anniversary of Bob Saget, the family patriarch Danny Tanner, in January of 2023. This isn’t to say that the two refuse to be seen on screen together; they both reprised their roles for the Netflix continuation of their original show (Full House), Fuller House, which has happily expanded to its fifth season already.

Fuller House

Fuller House is a continuation of the original Full House (1987), which focuses on one of the Tanner daughters, DJ, who was married (Now DJ Fuller). She is now the widowed mother of three teenage boys. The sisters have reunited once again, as her sister Stephanie and her best friend Kimmy and Kimmy’s teenage daughter all move into the house to help her raise her sons.

As you can tell from the description, the series focuses on the sisters, making it easier for the sequel to move forward if the two actresses get along.

Fuller House Season 6

There are currently no plans for a sixth season. However, many Fuller House cast members have said they would love to continue the Tanner-Fuller story.

The two actresses might not be on board with continuing the story yet. Sweetin has mentioned that she isn’t keen on revisiting the sitcom at this point but may be interested in doing so sometime down the line, just to have a separation between the series and what comes next in her career. Having been known for the sitcom for so long in her career, you can’t really blame her for wanting some change.

The show could continue in a completely different avenue. Candace Cameron-Bure’s new position at the Great American Family Channel could open a door for another Full House spin-off. Still, the concept would have to be reworked considerably thanks to the many actors who have decided they won’t return.

TL;DR Actresses Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweeten experienced a fallout over their views on same-sex marriage.

The two will be uniting at the ’90s Con.

There are currently no plans for a sixth season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

