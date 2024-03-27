Summary:

Wes Ball, director of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," expressed hope for his canceled comic book adaptation of "Mouse Guard" to still happen.

Wes Ball and Matt Reeves were previously working on a movie adaptation of the comic book "Mouse Guard" before focusing on the "Planet of the Apes" franchise.

"Mouse Guard" is a popular comic book series written and illustrated by David Petersen, known for its unique story about mice struggling to survive in a harsh world.

As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is gearing up for the upcoming release of the continuation of his epic tale about sentient apes, Total Film managed to get him to sit down for an exclusive interview where they discussed one of his other projects that never came to fruition. Despite being cancelled five years ago, Wes Ball still hopes his cancelled comic book adaptation of Mouse Guard could still happen.

The Cancelled Comic Book Adaptation

Before Wes Ball took over the helming of the Planet of the Apes franchise from Matt Reeves, the two were working on a project that never quite came to fruition. Many years ago, the two were working on a movie adaptation of the comic book Mouse Guard.

Mouse Guard is a 2006 comic book series that was written and illustrated by David Petersen. It became a New York Times Best Seller and won the Eisner & Harvey Award. The story follows mice struggling to survive in a world with harsh conditions and a wide host of predators. “Thus, the Mouse Guard was formed: more than just soldiers; they are guides for common mice looking to journey without confrontation from one village to another.”

David Petersen expanded the world of Mouse Guard to the point where there are different narratives that you can follow, like Series 1 through 3, which include Fall 1152, Winter 1152, and The Black Axe. There are also three iterations of Legends of the Guard and even a role-playing game.

RELATED: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: The Sequel Fans Aren’t Sure About Yet

In 2019, the movie adaptation was pretty much underway, with actors like Andy Serkis, Idris Elba, and Thomas Brodie-Sanger attached to appear in it. It was two weeks away from commencing production with 20th Century Fox when the merger between Disney and Fox went through. Unfortunately, this resulted in the cancellation of Mouse Guard.

Wes Ball Still Has High Hopes For Mouse Guard

Demo Footage of Mouse Guard

Although Wes Ball and Matt Reeves have moved on to create great and impactful works like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Batman, respectively, Wes Ball still hopes that their movie plan for Mouse Guard can be saved and brought back to life.

Speaking with Total Film for their upcoming March 28th, 2024 issue, Wes Ball described Mouse Guard as a “giant mo-cap Avatar, [with] medieval fighting mice.” Mouse Guard gave the directors a unique opportunity to bring a heartfelt story to life with their skill and the budget to bring high-profile actors into the fold.

Rather than letting sleeping dogs lie and moving on, Wes Ball hopes he will one day have the opportunity to work on Mouse Guard with Matt Reeves again because he genuinely believes it is a unique project that deserves a chance. Ball said, “I still have hopes that one day that project might come back because it’s really a special one.”

RELATED: Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Might Have Found Its Link (& It’s Not Tom Holland)

Until that day, we still have Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes coming soon to enjoy and see Wes Ball’s work in action, and once that project is done, he is said to be working on a Legend of Zelda movie, so it might be some time before his schedule opens up enough that he can work on a movie project like Mouse Guard.

Tell us, do you want Wes Ball to work on a Mouse Guard movie adaptation?