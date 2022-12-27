After surpassing Stranger Things and becoming the number-one streamed series on Netflix, fans cannot wait for Wednesday season 2 and have been speculating on what the creators have in store.

At the end of the season, there were many doors left open. For example, Tyler’s fate as the Hyde implied that he escaped from the truck he was transported in. Will he return and go after Wednesday, or will he be lost without a master? Another highly asked question is whether Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems is dead. So now fans wonder in which direction Wednesday‘s plot will head in season 2.

Wednesday took Netflix by storm, breaking records with his release on the streaming platform. The show has garnered a considerable fanbase and even started trends on TikTok using Wednesday’s now-viral dance sequence. Furthermore, the show’s central theme for the first season was a murder mystery which is the perfect way to keep viewers hooked. But now that the first season is over, fans cannot wait to get their hands on a second season. But also understands that it will be a while before filming wraps up.

So, the next best thing is to find out as much as possible about where the plot will take everyone in Wednesday Season 2.

What do the show’s creators have to say?

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Cr. Matthias Clamer/Netflix © 2022

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creators discuss what they were thinking of in terms of plot points for the next season. One of the creators, Al Gough, said that the show’s main theme is female friendship and empowerment. He refers to Enid and Wednesday’s unlikely friendship and thinks they would like to explore that further. And speaking of female relationships, he also states that he wants to explore further the mother-daughter relationship between Morticia and Wednesday as this was a point that has interested fans.

Furthermore, and most interesting, Gough points out that Nevermore Academy closed for vacation at the end of the first season. He points out that this allows for even more possibilities regarding the storyline for Wednesday Season 2. Each student is returning home to their family. While the Gothic atmosphere of the school matched Wednesday’s character perfectly, it is an exciting thought that more of the show’s world will be explored in season 2. As it stands, there is a clear divide between humans and people who possess extraordinary abilities.

What Do Fans Think?

There has been a lot of speculation from fans on where season 2 will be taking them. Some of these theories include introducing new characters hinted at in the first season. One such character could be Wednesday’s grandmother, as Xavier Thorpe mentions her early in the season. Another possible character introduction is that of Wednesday’s mystery stalker. At the end of the season, Xavier gifts Wednesday a cell phone, and she receives a cryptic message from someone that can only be assumed to have bad intentions.

But then there is also the possibility that it is someone close to Wednesday, as Fester’s introduction to the show suggests that the family has a weird way of welcoming one another. Finally, the big question is what will become of the Hyde. There is no confirmation on whether its master survived. And this means there is a possibility of a new master taking over where Laurel failed.

Whom would you like to see return in season 2 of Wednesday?