In a newly released video, the cast of the immensely popular Netflix show has hinted at an intriguing possibility. If their claims hold true, devoted fans of Wednesday are in for an enthralling treat in the upcoming second season. It is speculated that a mysterious new addition to the esteemed Addams family lineage shall grace the screens. Curiously, even the talented cast themselves remain blissfully unaware of the identity of this mysterious newcomer. That said, we have a few ideas.

RELATED: Wednesday: Xavier Thorpe Hints At How The Addams Family Gained Wealth

The hit Netflix original show Wednesday was renewed for a second season after having a tremendous first season release, and fans are just as excited to see what the new season has to offer as the cast is.

One of the show’s leading actors, Jenna Ortega, has shared her opinions about the story that the first season told, especially the love triangle between herself and two of her cast members’ characters. Much to her delight, the second season is said to have a different angle. Ortega told Elle Fanning that the show had decided to “ditch” the romantic love interest side of things to “lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more.”

RELATED: TV Producer Steven DeKnight Isn’t Too Happy With Jenna Ortega’s Comments On Wednesday

New Addams Family Relative Will Be Introduced

During Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event, a video was released where some of the original cast members discussed Wednesday fan theories and the mysterious new Addams Family relative joining the show. Of course, this has led to many fans questioning who the latest appearing member might be.

Joy Sunday, who portrays Bianca Barclay in the first season, mentioned during the video that she would love for the mystery guest to be Grandmama, one of the many eccentric matriarchal figures in the Addams family clan, the witchy grandmother.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character Wednesday Addams, said she hopes they would see Cousin Itt joining the cast. As one of the most loved and undeniably cool characters in the Addams family lore, many fans would agree on wanting to see him/it join the cast.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Wednesday’s Thing is Ash William’s Missing Hand

Addams Family Characters We Still Want to See In Wednesday Season 2

So far, Wednesday has solved several murders with help from the witty hand, Thing, her eccentric uncle, Fester and her head-over-heels-in-love parents. She’s also gotten her father out of prison and has acted somewhat affectionately towards her younger brother Pugsley.

There are still a couple of members of the Addams clan that fans hope to see in the next season of Netflix’s Wednesday. Executive producer and co-creator Alfred Gough has hinted at bringing in the rest of Wednesday’s family.

Let’s look at the rather entertaining members of the Addams Family that have yet to be officially introduced in Wednesday, and will hopefully be introduced in Season 2.

1. Grandmama

Grandmama Addams is the beloved grandmother of Wednesday and Pugsley and the mother of Gomez and Fester (though in some iterations, no one’s entirely sure whose mother she is). She has an incredibly morbid sense of humour and is often seen messing with potions, spells or people’s fortunes. People usually recognise her because of her crazy mess of frizzy hair and iconic shawl. Despite Grandmama’s old age, she will never pass up the opportunity to wrestle an alligator.

Grandmama is a fascinating character. She is of French descent, often leading to her telling stories of the French revolution to her grandchildren. This usually results in Wednesday and Pugsley decapitating one of Wednesday’s dolls.

Grandmama was born in Spain, where she lived with Grandpapa Addams until Gomez turned six. She has had many aliases and nicknames over the years and voted for the first time in 1906 (the lack of women’s suffrage at the time hadn’t stopped her).

Grandmama was mentioned during a conversation between Wednesday and Xavier Thrope. This worked to introduce audiences to the concept of Wednesday’s very entertaining and eccentric grandmother. After such an introduction, fans hope to see her as one of the new Wednesday Season 2 characters.

2. Cousin Itt

Cousin Itt is another famous Addams who was briefly hinted at, and fans are very excited to see if he will feature as one of the new Wednesday Season 2 characters. He is one of the few main characters in The Addams Family who Charles Addams didn’t create.

His body is covered in long-flowing hair, and no one is entirely sure if there is anything underneath. The one time he was asked, he simply replied with, “Roots”. People outside the family don’t understand him due to his unintelligible speech. Itt has an IQ of over 300.

He was once quite the ladies’ man (once managing to seduce Ophelia Frump and stopping her from marrying Gomez Addams) but soon met and fell in love with Margaret Alford. The two had a child and named him “What” after the obstetrician’s reaction.

RELATED: Wednesday: Season 2 Plot And Fan Speculation For the Next Season

3. Ophelia Frump

We’ve already seen Gomez’s older over-eccentric brother; why not bring in Morticia’s older cheerful sister? She is one of the most “normal” members of the Addams clan, preferring to cook regular food and having a very different sense of humour than other family members.

She is very close with her mother and is relatively athletic compared to her sister, often Judo-flipping people (although this often ends with men breaking up with her). Flowers grow on her head, and she looks almost identical to her younger sister, except that she is blonde.

Wednesday was already clashing with her mother in the first season, so it’ll be interesting to see how she handles her aunt. While Ophelia hasn’t been directly mentioned, her name did come up in the first episode. Her inclusion as one of the new Wednesday Season 2 characters would be very entertaining. While she might not get along with Wednesday, Ophelia might have a ball with Enid.

4. Granny Frump

Hester Frump is the mother of Ophelia and Morticia, who once attended Swamptown High at the same time as Grandmama. When Morticia was younger, she was pretty anti-social, so Granny Frump had to teach her everything she knows. Unfortunately, Morticia doesn’t seem to have a great relationship with her mother, as Granny Frump often favours Ophelia over Morticia and will often neglect her younger daughter.

Granny Frump immensely enjoyed her time at the mental hospital she was sent to but left it after a while because they wouldn’t let her stay permanently. Grandmama is not her biggest fan, especially when Hester tries to fly brooms in her kitchen.

While she might not be a favourite member of the Addams clan, especially with how she treats Morticia, it’d still be fun to see her as one of the new Wednesday Season 2 characters. We might see Wednesday stepping up to defend her mother if it ever comes down to it.

RELATED: Wednesday: Xavier Thorpe Hints At How The Addams Family Gained Wealth

5. Pubert Addams

While not featured in any other Addams Family media, it would be brilliant if the showrunners of Wednesday decided to re-introduce the youngest member of the Addams Family, who made his first and only appearance in Addams Family Values.

Pubert is a baby with a moustache who managed to evade his siblings’ murder attempts multiple times, either through luck, his own means, or the intervention of a nanny who would briefly become his aunt before he electrocuted her.

It would be fun to compare an older Wednesday’s reaction to receiving a baby brother to a younger Wednesday’s response. While she is not one who regularly shows her affection to those she cares about, there would probably be fewer attempts to murder her baby brother (unless he interrupts her writing time. Then all hats are off, and only luck will save that child). It’d be fun to see the character back on screen.

RELATED: 15 Things You Might Have Missed In Netflix’s Wednesday

Which other Addams Family characters are you hoping to see in Wednesday Season 2?