The Smartest Movies In Hollywood

By Jarrod Saunders

MOVIES

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a complex but masterful re-telling of John le Carré’s Brittish espionage story.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This is a bizarre but smart and imaginative movie that might leave you completely confused if you look away for a moment.

Predestination (2014)

Probably the most confusing film you'll ever see, Predestination is the type of film that will leave you in complete shock and horror.

Enemy (2013)

Another brain-scratcher. Even after seeing the provocative psychological thriller Enemy three times, you won't quite know what it's about.

Tree of Life (2011)

Cinemas had to put up notifications warning audiences that it was not your standard film after many people had requested refunds.

Take Shelter (2011)

Often called a story about Noah in modern times, a lot of the film is made up of haunting dream sequences, leaving many confused.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

This Charlie Kaufmann masterpiece is quite a mind trip, often so odd that it borders on surrealism.

Amélie (2001)

Many people steer away from films with subtitles, but this one will quickly make you forget that you are watching a foreign film.

