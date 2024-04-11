The Smartest Movies In Hollywood
By Jarrod Saunders
MOVIES
Read Full Article!
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
is a complex but masterful re-telling of John le Carré’s Brittish espionage story.
Read Full Article!
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
This is a bizarre but smart and imaginative movie that might leave you completely confused if you look away for a moment.
Read Full Article!
Predestination (2014)
Probably the most confusing film you'll ever see,
Predestination
is the type of film that will leave you in complete shock and horror.
Read Full Article!
Enemy (2013)
Another brain-scratcher. Even after seeing the provocative psychological thriller
Enemy
three times, you won't quite know what it's about.
Read Full Article!
Tree of Life (2011)
Cinemas had to put up notifications warning audiences that it was not your standard film after many people had requested refunds.
Read Full Article!
Take Shelter (2011)
Often called a story about Noah in modern times, a lot of the film is made up of haunting dream sequences, leaving many confused.
Read Full Article!
Being John Malkovich (1999)
This Charlie Kaufmann masterpiece is quite a mind trip, often so odd that it borders on surrealism.
Read Full Article!
Amélie
(2001)
Many people steer away from films with subtitles, but this one will quickly make you forget that you are watching a foreign film.
Read Full Article!
15 Smart Movies For Smart People