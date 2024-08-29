5 Actors Who Always Play The Same Character In Every Movie

By: Tito Pernalete
Not every actor can let go of their personalities easily. Some of them have made a name for themselves precisely because they always play the same character.
It might have something to do with his voice or the way he seems to be perpetually anxious, but we just love to see Cera playing the fish out of water.
Whenever you need an actress to play the role of the quirky love interest who may or may not sing in an indie band, you go for Zooey Deschanel. She’s the embodiment of the “manic pixie girl” trope.
Machete is Trejo just as much as Trejo is Machete. The two personalities are nearly inseparable from one another, and he simply ends up being the guy you call if you need a badass Mexican.
Adam Sandler has made a film emporium of his lovable, goofy persona. No matter how much of a loser his characters are, they’re always the most beloved guys around.
Most people would agree that Diesel seems to be most comfortable when his character is the no-nonsense, “I’ve got no time for emotions” kind of action hero.