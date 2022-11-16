It’s been a minute since we saw a good body swap comedy when it seemed they were all the rage a while back. The last memorable one was the 2020 film Freaky, where a teenage girl swaps places with a serial killer. Even the name pays homage to the iconic Freaky Friday that brought the genre to popularity once again. The concept dates back to a 1972 novel that Disney has adapted several times, in 1976, 1995, 2003, and 2018. Now, all these years later, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are committed to making a Freaky Friday movie sequel and the good news is that Disney is interested.

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday came out in 2003 and was a classic tale of a mother and daughter who swap bodies. “An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life for one freaky Friday.” “The wide generation gap between Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna is more than evident. They simply cannot understand each other’s preferences. On a Thursday night, they have a big argument in a Chinese restaurant. Both receive a fortune cookie from the restaurant owner’s mother which causes them to switch bodies the next day. As they adjust to their new personalities, they begin to understand each other more and eventually it’s the mutual self-respect that sorts the things out.” While they are swapped, they have to pretend to be one another during a critical juncture in their lives, so that nobody figures out what has happened to them.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as the mom, and Lindsay Lohan stars as the daughter in the movie. Enough time has passed since the 2003 movie that Lohan is now old enough to play a mother in her version of the concept, and we could see three generations in a Freaky Friday sequel.

Possible Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis has mentioned on two different occasions that she, Lohan, and Disney have been discussing the possibility of making a follow-up to the iconic 2003 film. During the premiere of Glass Onion, Curtis shared more about the possibility, “I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully…we’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

With Jamie Lee Curtis having already starred in another “legacyquel” recently for the Halloween franchise, it would be an awesome step in the same direction to get a sequel to Freaky Friday after almost two decades. Now, with how much time has passed, the possibility of seeing three generations and a three-way swap with Lohan, Curtis, and whoever might be chosen to play Lohan’s child at a similar age to Lohan’s character in the first movie.

If Disney doesn’t want to go for this concept based on the power of the concept itself, they may be swayed by the nostalgia that their viewers would find in a film that goes back to many of our childhood years.

Would you be interested in a Freaky Friday movie sequel?