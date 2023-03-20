Get the inside scoop on the Flash movie directly from a fortune teller! Learn what they reveal here and prepare yourself for one of DC’s biggest releases.

You know how some people say things like “this is going to suck” as if they know the quality of a movie from reading a headline or looking at a picture? Well, we decided to test the theory to see if people can predict a film’s success by asking a psychic about The Flash movie. Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Kiersey Clemons, The Flash is due out on June 16, 2023. However, we decided to ask an unnamed fortune teller, who is also a comic book movie fan, a few questions about the upcoming movie — without going into spoilers, of course, because we do need to keep a few surprises intact for the fans.

Let’s cut to the chase here and ask the question everyone wants to know: Is The Flash movie any good?

That’s a subjective question. [Laughs].

Okay, let’s rephrase that: Will fans think The Flash movie is good?

For the most part, yes. They will be impressed by the moments of fan service and how the multiverse is explained here. There will be some who say it’s better explained than how it was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The biggest criticisms will revolve around the ending of the movie as this will have changed around several times since James Gunn [and Peter Safran] took over at DC.

Will there be disappointment about these changes?

Yes. There will be a realisation that people overreacted when they thought they knew what the film would lead to afterwards, when it wasn’t that at all.

What will be the biggest talking point coming out of the movie?

The question of what could have been. The Flash was always intended to be something of a soft reset for the DC Universe, but it has been configured to do a lot more.

Will there be any big surprises?

I wouldn’t say “big” like before, but there will be a scene or two that will have people talking.

What about Michael Keaton’s Batman? What will be the discourse around him after The Flash movie?

A push for Batman Beyond with him as the older Bruce Wayne. I can’t say if that will happen or not.

What about Ezra Miller? Naturally, the actor has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in the past year, but how will fans react to their performance?

Ezra is outstanding. They capture the nuances of Barry Allen, while portraying dual roles in The Flash movie. That isn’t an easy feat to pull off for any actor, but Ezra is finally allowed to come alive as The Flash here.

The fans will still be divided on Ezra, though. Not necessarily because of the quality of their performance but because of all the controversy from before.

Will DC fans argue after this movie?

What do you think? [Laughs].

Let’s reconvene here after the release of The Flash movie and see if the fortune teller got it right or wrong. But tell us, what do you think will happen?