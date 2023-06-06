Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have joined forces with content blockchain pioneer Eluvio to create the Superman Web3 Movie Experience. Yes, the father of all modern superhero flicks (arguably the best superhero movie of all time) will be released as a multimedia living movie experience allowing DC fans to own and engage with the 1978 Richard Donner film in a new and exciting way.

RELATED: The Hero We Need: Fans Rally Behind Beloved Actor’s Son for Superman Role

Web3 Superman Experience

This new way of experiencing the seminal film will allow owners to watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV while accessing special features, finding digital easter eggs, viewing artist renderings and image galleries from notable DC artists, and they can also sell or trade the experience in an online marketplace.

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in standard and premium editions. The standard edition includes an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version, previously released special features, and an image gallery featuring stills and behind-the-scenes pictures.

The premium edition includes three variations which will be available for purchase separately. After the ever-changing Superman slogan, these editions are named Truth, Justice and Hope. Each of these variations will feature its own illustration of Christopher Reeves’ Superman from one of three DC artists – Ivan Reiss, Ben Oliver, or Bill Sienkiewicz. Each variation also includes an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and three versions of the feature film – Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version; Superman: The Movie Expanded Director’s Cut, and Superman: The Movie Extended TV Edition – along with previously-released special features, and image galleries featuring costume and detail images from the Warner Bros. Archive and stills and behind the scenes galleries.

RELATED: Mary Mouser’s Potential Casting as Lois Lane Ignites Excitement for Superman: Legacy

How and Where to Find It

The experience will be open for purchase on June 9. The standard edition will be $30 for one week from 8:00 AM ET on June 9 to 7:59 AM ET on June 16, and the premium edition will be $100 for 24 hours from 8:00 AM ET on June 9 to 7:59 AM ET on June 10.

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will include a free voucher code for a DC3 Super Power Pack: Series Superman from the DC NFT Marketplace, offering three randomly selected Superman comics with rarities from Common to Legendary. These packs are time-gated, open-edition drops, limited to one per account. New themed packs will launch every few weeks, so keep your eyes open for updates.

Early access to all editions of the Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be available to DC Bat Cowl NFT holders at 8:00 AM ET on June 8, to DC3 holders at 11:00 AM ET on June 8, and to The Lord of the Rings Web3 Movie Experience holders at 2:00 PM ET on June 8.

RELATED: James Gunn Confirmed a Good Boy For Superman: Legacy

“For fans of this beloved and iconic film, Superman: The Movie is being released as an exclusive Web3 film and immersive digital collectible for the first time,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. “As part of the WB Movieverse, consumers can easily watch, collect, and sell their film Web3 Movie Experiences on the blockchain, in the Movieverse marketplace. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, Eluvio is honored to back this novel digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – all streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric.”

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will drop to the public on June 9, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com and will be available for purchase by credit card or cryptocurrency.

To participate in this novel experience, fans can create a secure, easy-to-use media wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets.

In the meantime, you can check out the preview here.

Now, what are you waiting for? Up, up, and away!