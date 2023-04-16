Gremlins was a dark comedy film directed by Joe Dante that followed the story of Billy Peltzer, who is gifted a mogwai named Gizmo as a pet. Unfortunately, Billy’s world quickly erupts into chaos when several other mogwais spawn from Gizmo and start wreaking havoc. After two films and several years of nothing, HBO Max revealed that the beloved films would be getting an animated prequel series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and fans of the old movies were understandably excited.

What is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai About?

The animated series will focus on Sam Wing (who long-time fans might recognise as Mr Wing, the shop owner who refused to sell Gizmo to Billy’s dad in Gremlins) and how he met Gizmo. Shortly after meeting the mogwai, Sam travels through the Chinese countryside to return Gizmo to his home and uncover a legendary treasure.

Along the way, they meet Elle, a teenage street thief who assists Sam on his journey. The three encounter and battle colourful monsters and spirits from Chinse folklore. Unfortunately, the monsters and spirits are not the only things they have to deal with, as they are also being pursued by an ever-growing army of evil Gremlins and the power-hungry industrialist who serves as their leader.

Who is Involved?

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is being produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. There are several names tied to the project. The voice cast consists of several talented actors, including Izaac Wang (Sam Wing), Ming-Na Wen (Fong Wing), B. D. Wong (Hon Wing), James Hong (Grandpa Wing), Matthew Rhys (Riley Greene), A. J. Locascio (Gizmo) and Gabrielle Neveah Green (Elle). They will be joined by several guest stars, including Bowen Yang, George Takei, Randall Park, Sandra Oh and Zach Galligan, who played Billy Peltzer in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Also joining the project are Steven Spielberg, the Presidents of Amblin Television (Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey), the President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios (Sam Register), Brendan Hay and Tze Chun. Chun will also be serving as a showrunner of the upcoming animated series. Dan Krall will join the project as a Supervising Producer, and Joe Dante, the director behind both Gremlin films, will join as a Consulting Producer.

Fan Response

Fans were incredibly excited to see the 80s classic getting attention after so many years. Many complimented the animation style and how connected the series is to the original films. Others praised Joe Dante’s active involvement in the project and that he was being directly consulted.

A few long-time fans proclaimed things like, “Yup I’m here for this and I’m dragging my little brother with me! Gremlins was my life growing up and I hope this can introduce him to the universe.”

There’s evident excitement for the upcoming animation among old and new fans. People only seem to have one issue with the series so far, and it’s that Gizmo was only named Gizmo after Billy’s dad bought him, but we can easily overlook that.

