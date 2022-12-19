Now that Peter Safran and James Gunn are calling the shots at DC Studios, it is starting to look more and more like they are effectively spelling the end for the Snyderverse. Man of Steel 2 has officially been axed, Wonder Woman 3 seems like it isn’t moving forward, Cyborg hasn’t been seen since Justice League, and now there are rumours that Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will be the last movie to feature Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry. What will happen next? Oh, and the Warner Bros Discovery market shares are dropping dramatically…

Market Shares

An image of Warner Bros Discovery’s current market shares was posted to a Facebook group called Restore The Snyder Verse, a phrase that mind sound familiar if you are a fan of DC’s movies. The hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was the slogan behind a ton of cyber attacks that the folks over at Warner Bros. had to deal with from Zack Snyder’s massive fan base as a way of trying to force Warner Bros.’s hand and release Justice League. Now that Snyder is no longer at Warner Bros., the slogan has morphed into multiple subreddits and Facebook pages dedicated to bringing the director back into the fold to continue his legacy of DC Films.

It’s unlikely that this will ever happen, especially since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the newly founded DC Studios, but people have yet to lose hope. However, the hope is getting increasingly difficult to hold onto, especially with the decision to end the possibility of a contract with DC for Henry Cavill. The news surfaced on the 15th of December from Gunn and Cavill that Henry will no longer stand in the role of Superman, ending the possibility of a Man of Steel sequel.

One writer on the fan page showed a screenshot of the price of market shares for Warner Bros. Discovery, and it is a little alarming. He captioned the photo, “Henry and Zack will be back when they realize they’re bleeding money. Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait until JG’s [James Gunn’s] Superman movie for that to happen because it’s happening right now. Henry has the upper hand, and you can bet your balls they’re negotiating right now. Henry doesn’t return only if he truly had enough.”

The caption refers to the massive drop in the price of shares of Warner Bros Discovery since the announcement of Henry Cavill no longer being Superman. Whether coincidence or not, at the time of making the post on Facebook, the price of shares was $10.10 and has since dropped to $9.91, indicating an unfortunate downward trend.

Death of the Snyderverse

Since the announcement, fans have been heartbroken and looking to other Snyderverse titles to see what is happening there, and it isn’t looking good. Two Justice League members, Superman and Wonder Woman, seem like their individual films aren’t moving forward and have officially been cancelled. There have been rumours that Ben Affleck will be directing a movie at DC Studios in the future, meaning that his rough version of Batman (another Justice League member) is also off the table. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has yet to be seen on the DC Scene since Snyder himself was removed. There are rumours that Jason Momoa’s latest Aquaman film may have been the superhero’s last. With all the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller’s Flash, it’s doubtful they will return either. Gunn and Safran are working hard to put an end to the Snyderverse to make space for their own universe.

Bit by bit, more film concepts get axed, more actors get dropped, and the ones who arguably have us showing up to the movies may not even be there. So what is going to happen to DC Studios in the future? Will they see an epic revival with Gunn and Safran at the helm, or are these drastic changes too much for the studio’s fan base to handle? More importantly, will Warner Bros Discovery manage to increase the value of their market shares again?

Do you think Warner Bros Discovery’s market share drop is related to James Gunn dropping Henry Cavill as Superman?