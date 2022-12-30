Following the recent news of James Gunn recasting Henry Cavill as Superman, the internet has been on fire with speculation and complaints about what the filmmaker has in mind for DC’s future. Gunn further explained that he wanted to remake the Superman films and focus on a younger version of the hero while he was still a reporter in Metropolis. In the comic book, Clark Kent is in his early twenties and is just introduced to Lois Lane. So naturally, fans descended on the news with large amounts of backlash. But before long, forums such as Reddit and Quora were filled with theories on who would replace Cavill as a younger version of Superman. Names such as Austin Butler and Jacob Elardi were thrown around frivolously. But there was one name that fans were surprised to see associated with Superman: Elliot Page.

Following James Gunn’s announcement that he would be rebooting the Superman films, focusing on a chapter from which the hero is much younger, fans took to the internet. Many theories about the film’s plot and whether it would be an origin film were thrown around. One of the main things fans were focused on was who Gunn would be casting as the younger version of Superman. And obviously, with this much controversy around the topic, there are sure to be a lot of false rumours floating around. One such rumour was recently seen on Twitter: a post that claims Elliot Page might be in the running to play Superman in the DCU.

Who Is Elliot Page?

Elliot Page is a Canadian actor who was assigned female at birth. He only recently openly came out as a transgender male in 2020, so some people might not recognize the actor that has been in the film industry for years at first glance. The actor is most recognizable in his role as Juno McGuff in the 2007 classic Juno. Further than that, the actor saw roles in other popular films such as X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Whip It (2009), Inception (2010), and the most recent documentary film; There’s Something in the Water (2019). One of their most recent and more popular television roles is as Viktor Hargreeves in the Umbrella Academy.

Where Did This Rumour Start?

On 28 December 2022, an account by the name of OtmShank made a tweet in which they claimed they had inside information from Warner Bros. They stated that the source revealed that James Gunn was thinking of casting Elliot Page as a replacement for Henry Cavill’s Superman. The post accompanied a fan art image showing Page as the caped hero. The tweet blew up, receiving over 88 thousand views. And although there is no problem with this actor in the role, many fans called the account out on this false information.

Will Elliot Page Actually Be Cast In A DC Film?

Following Ezra Miller’s recent controversy and legal trouble, fans have been pushing for Elliot Page to take over the role of Barry Allen as The Flash. However, the standalone movie for the character has already wrapped filming, and it is set to be released halfway through 2023. And while Miller’s time with Warner Bros. will definitely end after the next film is released, there has been no confirmation on who will replace him. There are many other actors fans want to play the character, including Grant Gustin, who has been the face of The Flash for years now in the Arrowverse. However, it is doubtful that a new actor will be confirmed soon for this role. But it is important to note that if Elliot Page is to join the DCEU, there is more chance it would be as the Scarlet Speedster than as Superman.

