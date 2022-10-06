David Harbour has played a lot of notable and fan-favourite characters over the years, such as Hellboy in 2019’s Hellboy, the Russian Super Soldier known as the Red Guardian in Marvel’s 2021 film Black Widow and everyone’s favourite father figure and Chief of Police, Jim Hopper, in Stranger Things (which has been running since 2016). Now you can see him take on the role of Santa Claus in the first trailer for the upcoming Christmas-themed movie, Violent Night.

Trailer Overview

The trailer for Violent Night dropped on the 5th of October and audiences were immediately intrigued. The movie centres around a picture-perfect family of three and Santa in an action-packed Christmas adventure that will give us Santa Claus in a way he has never been seen before.

On the night before Christmas, the family is held captive by a group of mercenaries that want the money the parents are keeping hidden in their vault. Their daughter proceeds to contact Santa Claus through an early Christmas present she got from her parents (a direct line to the representation of Christmas) and asks him for help. Harbour’s Santa hears the call and stops all further evening activities so he can help the family and show these mercenaries why “this Nick is no saint.”

As the name implies, Violent Night is going to depict a significantly more violent version of Santa Claus than what we are used to. It looks like there will be plenty of comedic moments, Christmas-themed kills, and puns that will either make you laugh or groan, as is expected of any great Christmas movie.

Who Will Be Involved in The Film?

Alongside Harbour’s Santa, the film will star Cam Gigandet (who is known for his role as Jack in 2010’s Burlesque and for his role as Hicks in 2011’s Priest), Alex (who plays Vicious in the 2021 live-action adaptation of the manga turned anime Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (who is best known for playing Valerie in 2021’s Copshop), Edi Patterson (who audiences may remember a Fran from 2019’s Knives Out) and Beverly D’Angelo.

Tommy Wirkola (who is best known for directing 2013’s Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and 2017’s What Happened to Monday) is directing and Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who worked together on Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, have once again worked together to create the script for Violent Night. The creatively violent turn taken by the film can probably be explained by the addition of David Leitch, one of the brilliant minds who brought us the John Wick franchise, who joined the team as co-producer.

For those people who were big fans of John Wick and want to re-experience the violence of the films while also still getting into the Christmas spirit, this is going to be the perfect movie for you. Violent Night is set to hit theatres on the 2nd of December.

Are you looking forward to the butt-kicking Santa Claus ready to deliver “Seasons Beatings” in Violent Night?