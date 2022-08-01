There are a plethora of games being released this August (2022), both officially and in early access, and they are available on many platforms. Whether you are playing on PC, one of the PlayStation iterations, one of Xbox models, or the Nintendo Switch, there is sure to be a game for you on this list.

In release date order, here are some of the games to look forward to this month:

The Mortuary Assistant

An indie game by DarkStone Digital, as the mortuary’s assistant you are alone with the dead, simulate embalming corpses, banish demons and save your soul. Having been in early access until now, The Mortuary Assistant is finally going to be available on PC from August 2nd.

Camp Canyonwood

An adorable-looking casual indie game by Deli Interactive LLC, build and manage your little camp and restore it to its former glory. While still in its early access stages, Camp Canyonwood will be available on Steam Early Access on PC from August 4th.

Retreat to Enen

Shockingly beautiful and marketed as an action-adventure, Head West has developed a stunning survival game where humanity has chosen life and peace after narrowly avoiding extinction. Exclusively available on PC, Retreat to Enen will be available from August 5th.

Lost in Play

This game is a whimsical journey through childhood imagination by Happy Juice Games and adventure with a brother-sister-duo to solve puzzles together. A game exclusive for the PC and Nintendo Switch, Lost in Play is available from August 10th 2022.

Cult of the Lamb

This game by Massive Monsters is an action, adventure, strategy game where you have to start your cult and build a loyal community of woodland followers and become the one true cult. The highly anticipated, cute, but unnerving Cult of the Lamb will be available on PC, PlayStation iterations 4 and 5, Xbox One and the most updated Xbox models as well as Nintendo Switch from August 11th.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developed by Insomniac Games, this stunning, action-packed game lets you experience the life of Peter Parker as he fights crime and iconic Marvel villains. One of the most critically acclaimed Marvel superhero games, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will soon be available on PC from August 12th 2022.

Saints Row

Described as the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created, the next iteration in the long-standing Saints Row game franchise will be available on PC, PlayStations 4 and 5, and Xbox One and up from August 23rd 2022.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Crypto and the aliens are back at it again in this humorous Black Forest Games sequel to Destroy All Humans! Available on PC and only the newest iterations of consoles for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be available from August 30th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Perhaps one of the more interesting of the releases set for August is this collection which contains thirteen of the prior released classic TMNT games. Available on PC, both PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and up as well as the Nintendo Switch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is available from August 30th 2022.

A Little to the Left

A casual, cosy puzzle game where you will be organizing and keeping an eye out for mischievous cats. Available on both PC and the Nintendo Switch, A Little to the Left will be available sometime in August but unfortunately does not yet have a release date set.

From horror to survival, to classics, to cosy, August 2022 looks like it’s going to be an awesome, fun-packed month for game releases, and these can be found on a variety of platforms such as Steam, Epic or Nintendo eShop. I’m going to be picking up Camp Canyonwood, Cult of the Lamb and A Little to the Left.

Which of the games being released in August (2022) are you most excited about?