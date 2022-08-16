Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game being built in Unreal Engine 5 about… a squirrel with a gun.

“What is @QuietDan’s Squirrel With a Gun? It is a squirrel with a gun.”- @IGN on Twitter

As cute animal games have in the past, an upcoming Steam game where players can wield a gun as a squirrel has taken the internet by storm. Developing the game in Unreal Engine 5, developer Dan DeEntremont had previously released some very early gameplay footage, showcasing the titular squirrel of Squirrel With a Gun running through a town with a comically normal-sized gun, chasing unsuspecting civilians and taking down Agents while he is at it.

Although the title says ‘a gun’, the squirrel has various weapons at their disposal.

Running around with a gun is not the only activity in the game (although that would surely entertain many people for hours), as the game also allows players to parry attacks and disarm their enemies, as well as ingeniously use the recoil of the guns to fly through the air, crossing big gaps that would otherwise be unpassable with mere normal squirrel skills alone.

Also, for players feeling extra mischievous, the option of robbing the residents of your neighbourhood of their phones, cake, and more, is there.

Game’s First Trailer

The game’s developer has just managed to release a new trailer for the game on Steam, showing players some new features that have been added beyond just the initial gameplay footage. DeEntremont announced his new trailer with the following tweet:

“Hello, everyone. I finally got around to cutting a Squirrel With a Gun trailer up on Steam!” – @QuiteDan on Twitter.

The first official trailer showcases what appear to be adorable little hats and accessories for players to customize their fun-toting furry trouble-makers, as well as puzzles hidden in a secret lab that players can complete for the reward of a delicious and digital-looking nutty treat.

Another Lovable Animal Game

With all the stresses of the world, it appears that the simple video game genre of everyday animals causing unchecked chaos in the world has become excessively popular if games like Untitled Goose Game or Stray have anything to say about it. Now, the genre appears to have a new contender, and one that will likely join the ranks of UGG, and other games like Goat Simulator, letting players cause relatively harmless (or in the case of Squirrel With a Gun maybe not so harmless) mischief as animals.

Fans have already fallen in love with the unreleased game, and have been begging DeEntremont for a release window to look forward to, but the developer is currently saying on the game’s Steam page that Squirrel With a Gun’s planned release date is a “good question!”

It will likely be a good while before players can shed their humanity and trade it in to become this legendary trouble-causing rodent.

Tell us, are you excited about Squirrel With a Gun?