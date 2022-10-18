Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC features Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in a combo release that was originally remastered for the PS5 at the start of this year. The PlayStation 5 remaster was so beautifully done, it was almost hard to imagine how they would have further improved the game for a PC release, but they managed it. As of the 19th of October, PC players can now enjoy some of our favourite Nathan Drake adventures.

This article won’t go into the story aspects of this game, if you would like to see a review of the game, or the remaster for PS5, you can find that here. This review will focus on some of the more technical aspects of the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release.

Technical Aspects

On first starting up Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, it takes you straight into the options to fully customize your experience based on the capabilities of your PC. Here you can choose the brightness, and which video device you want to use to play the game (perhaps for those PC fiends running more than one GPU at any given moment), and there are a bunch of sliders for adjusting render scale, resolution scaling, and some more advanced graphic settings — like anisotropic filters, how high you want to set your reflections, and if you want to enable the enhanced model quality. If your GPU can manage it, I recommend leaving the enhanced model quality on, it makes a noticeable difference in how detailed character models are.

The options in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have a unique touch that I haven’t seen in many PC games — which I really appreciated. While adjusting your settings in the options menu, you can see a gauge in the bottom left area of the screen that shows you how much of your VRAM is being used by your settings, how much you have available in total, how much is in use, and the recommended max. I found that this made it a breeze to adjust my graphics settings to a place that I was comfortable with. And, honestly, I think all PC games should implement this feature.

Of course, the big benefit of playing games on PC is that the only limitation you have to make on your frames per second is how much your PC can handle, whereas consoles will generally cap you at about 60fps or 120fps depending on which mode you are playing on. Without having the absolute best PC on the market, I found that the game averaged at about 70/80fps while playing.

With all the different buttons needed for climbing, rappelling, fighting and evading, I almost felt that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection would play better on a controller than it did on a mouse and keyboard, but with so many options for customizing key binds and controls, this wasn’t something that bothered me much while playing on PC.

The Game Looks & Sounds Beautiful

If you thought that the PS5 master was beautiful, you are in for a bit of a shock when you load up the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Everything has had a beautiful visual upgrade, and the amount of definition you can achieve with the PC version is intense and immaculate. With some stunning lighting and reflections, everything just has such a crisp look to it that I wouldn’t trade for a console version on any day.

If you have a headset that is 7.1 surround sound capable, you are in for a treat. The sound design of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC is excellent, which you can immediately tell just from the sound of chains on the title screen. From there, you get to experience explosions, the rumbling of stone, and the crack of wooden beams buckling under your weight. Altogether, it’s a stunning audio and visual experience that really immerses you in the game, which I’m not sure you would be able to achieve on any other platform other than PC.

Issues

Unfortunately, there can’t be too much good without a few issues here and there. While Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC runs beautifully, for the most part, there are a few bugs that have cropped up throughout my experience playing it. However, these bugs are nothing I couldn’t look past or get over and, once I figure out how to deal with them, didn’t impact my experience.

The first problem I noticed was an odd glitch during cinematics that would remove all sound, and even subtitles. Luckily, the options allow for a quick replay of the cinematic, and it usually works perfectly the second time around. During the cinematic, if you hit escape, you can either skip the cinematic or instantly replay it, so I just did this as soon as I noticed the sound had disappeared from the cinematic, and it seemed like a good fix.

Another glitch I noticed with the cinematics was the occasional T-posing, or stuttering between different animations that the characters had been in. I found them funny for the most part and it didn’t bother me too much as I didn’t notice that they impacted anything else, but if that kind of thing bothers you, maybe wait for that to be fixed first. I was playing a version that was just before release, however, so maybe that bug will be fixed before launch.

Overall Experience

In conclusion, I thankfully didn’t encounter a single issue outside of the cinematics, so I think Naughty Dog has done an awesome job of porting Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection over to PC.

Now the question is, ‘Is it worth it?’ and, at R719 for prepurchase currently, I would say 100%. You technically get two games for one, and porting it to PC has enhanced the beauty of the game ten-fold, even compared to how stunning it was on PS5. If you have been holding out for the PC release or just want to experience the game with a customizable experience that you can tailor to the capabilities of your gaming rig, I would recommend snatching up either the prepurchase or getting Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection once it is released on for PC on the 19th of October 2022.