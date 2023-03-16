Jenna Ortega’s choice of words might have displeased Wednesday showrunners. See why the team is not happy and how this may affect further seasons of the show.

RELATED: Wednesday Season 2: Addams Family Characters We Still Want to See

Wednesday quickly became one of the most-watched series on Netflix, and everyone loved how the series turned out. However, there has been a bit of trouble behind the scenes. Jenna Ortega, starring as Wednesday Addams herself, changed parts of her dialogue from the original script because she felt it didn’t fit her character. The changes made it into the show, and everyone loved it, so she must have been doing something right. However, the showrunners and writers seemed not to have appreciated it. A popular TV Producer even called her out publicly after Jenna Ortega allegedly “sh*t on” them.

Steven DeKnight Called Jenna Ortega Out

Until Steven DeKnight shared his thoughts, none of the series creators or Ortega had commented on her interview and what she had said about changing the script. In his tweets, he criticised Ortega’s behaviour behind the scenes.

Fans were looking for a reasonable explanation for the situation, asking questions like, “I wonder if this is a little bit like a misunderstanding that everyone indeed is in this together? Like an assumed power dynamic placed over the workplace?” – Kay “bot army” (@bubblecat), but Steven DeKnight had pretty scathing responses. “Doubtful since she clearly shat on the showrunners/writers publicly.” – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight)

In another Twitter thread, he also mentioned the following, saying that Jenna Ortega may have acted the way that she did because she is still young but that she should have known better. He said that she should have some empathy for how she spoke about the writers and showrunners and think about how she might feel if they had spoken publicly about her behaviour. “This kind of statement is beyond entitled and toxic. I love her work, but life’s too short to deal with people like this in the business.” – Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight), March 7, 2023.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Wednesday’s Thing is Ash William’s Missing Hand

How Jenna Ortega Changed The Script

The young actress first disclosed that she had made some changes to the script on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying that she had yet to be impressed with the initial script and had hoped that the series would be much darker. However, her hopes changed when she realised that the show was intended for a younger audience, whereafter she became even more protective of her character.

During an interview on Dax Shephard’s podcast, she shared that she had changed parts of the script because she felt it didn’t make sense. She shared with Dax that she has never needed to put her foot down on set more than she did on the set on Wednesday and mentioned one line in particular. One scene that she definitely changed was her reaction to the dress that she wears to the school dance. She was meant to say “Oh my god, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself,” but changed the lines.

It wasn’t just for nothing because she explained that Wednesday was too self-assured to say she hated herself and would never be so girly. She felt she almost became unprofessional at times because of her insistence to change the lines. Some people loved her changes and her commitment to her character. The problem with the changes was that she made the changes without speaking to the writers first.

RELATED: Wednesday: Season 2 Plot And Fan Speculation For the Next Season

Wednesday Season 2

Although the first season of Wednesday was a commercial and critical success, fans are still determining how this situation will affect the progress of the second season. Fans anticipate a bit of awkwardness on the set of the second season.

RELATED: 15 Things You Might Have Missed In Netflix’s Wednesday

TL;DR Jenna Ortega made some minor changes to the dialogue on Wednesday.

TV Producer Steven DeKnight called her out publicly for her behaviour behind the scenes and for what she said publicly.

Fans are divided because they support her changes, but some don’t support how she went about it.

Could Jenna Ortega have handled things better, or is Wednesday’s showrunner overreacting?